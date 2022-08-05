Harbison container judged tops

Janis Harbison, of DeWitt, Iowa, won first place in the “most colorful” and “best use of foliage” categories in the Clinton County Fair container garden contest, and her foliage entry additionally won “best of show.”

The contest is sponsored by Clinton County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Harbison’s foliage container featured plants with white and green variegated leaves and a plant with dusty, silver-gray leaves.

Her “most colorful” entry was a pot filled with multi-colored lantana, a plant that has come on strong in recent years because of its brilliant hues of yellow, orange, pink and white.

Bev Christensen, of Camanche, Iowa, won first place in succulents, and Amy Jo Peters, of Clinton, Iowa, won first place in “most unusual container” with plants growing in drums that had belonged to one of her children.

Vicki Johnson, of Clinton, won first place in the adult “fairy garden-gnome” category, using moss for the lawn and crafting tree bark and other natural materials into structures.

Here are other winners:

Foliage: Gayle Powell, DeWitt, second; Bev Christiansen, third.

Most colorful: Bev Christiansen, second; Wayne Harbison, DeWitt, third.

Succulents: Bev Christiansen, first; Wayne Harbison, second; Janis Harbison, third.

Most unusual container: Wayne Harbison, second; Jean Passig, DeWitt, third.

Fairy garden-gnome, adult: Elyse Johnson, Preston, Iowa, second, Janis Harbison, DeWitt, third.

Kids class: Isaac Tague, Grand Mound, first; Cam Whitman, Calamus, Iowa, second; Avery Peters, Clinton, third.

Fairy garden-gnome, kids: Patrick McGonegle, Grand Mound, first; Kaleb Johnson, Preston, second; Bridget McGonegle, Grand Mound, third.