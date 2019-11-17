{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 democratic presidential candidate, speaks at a town hall meeting last month in Davenport.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will hold a meet-and-greet beginning at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine.

Doors open at 5:35 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Harris will hold a meet-and-greet beginning at 9 a.m. at Mills Seed Co., 212 N. Iowa Ave., Washington.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The California senator will discuss her plans, as president, to fight for economic, reproductive and health care justice.

