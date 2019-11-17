Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will hold a meet-and-greet beginning at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Missipi Brewing Co., 107 Iowa Ave., Muscatine.
Doors open at 5:35 p.m.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, Harris will hold a meet-and-greet beginning at 9 a.m. at Mills Seed Co., 212 N. Iowa Ave., Washington.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
The California senator will discuss her plans, as president, to fight for economic, reproductive and health care justice.