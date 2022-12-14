 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Harrison Street in Davenport closed at Lombard street for water main repair

  • Updated
  • 0
Water main repair

Iowa American Water crews work Tuesday night to repair a water main break at Harrison and West Pleasant streets. 

 Thomas Geyer

Harrison Street in Davenport is closed at Lombard Street as Iowa American Water crews are working to repair a broken water main and two valves, company spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said Wednesday night.

The water main broke at Harrison and West Pleasant streets.

Southbound traffic on Harrison is being detoured.

Reisen said that crews have been on the scene since about 3 p.m. and that crews indicated it would take up to seven hours or longer to make repairs, maybe by 10-11 p.m.

About 40 customers are affected by the break, Reisen said.

However, Reisen said Harrison Street may not be open at that time as the company will need to get its paving contractor to come out and repair the street, which the City of Davenport will need to approve.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News