Harrison Street in Davenport closed at Lombard street for water main repair

Harrison Street in Davenport is closed at Lombard Street as Iowa American Water crews are working to repair a broken water main and two valves, company spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said Wednesday night.

The water main broke at Harrison and West Pleasant streets.

Southbound traffic on Harrison is being detoured.

Reisen said that crews have been on the scene since about 3 p.m. and that crews indicated it would take up to seven hours or longer to make repairs, maybe by 10-11 p.m.

About 40 customers are affected by the break, Reisen said.

However, Reisen said Harrison Street may not be open at that time as the company will need to get its paving contractor to come out and repair the street, which the City of Davenport will need to approve.