Hart, Miller-Meeks talk health care, pandemic response in Iowa PBS debate

Hart said, "It's only reasonable, again, to listen to the scientists who are saying that masks do make a difference."

"We've lost an opportunity here," she said. "So, yes, we have to keep each other safe. And we have to follow the guidelines in order to do that."

On the issue of racial justice, Miller-Meeks supported a state law passed this summer that seeks to address police misconduct.

The bill restricted the use of police choke holds and allows the Iowa attorney general to investigate deaths caused by an officer and prevent an officer from being hired in Iowa if they have previously been convicted of a felony, fired for misconduct or quit to avoid being fired for misconduct. It would also require annual training for law enforcement on de-escalation techniques and implicit bias.

Miller-Meeks said she supported a similar effort at the federal level, but added: "We know we have a lot more to go. ... I, too, need to do more."

Hart said she supported the approach taken by Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski to be implemented on the federal level.

Sikorski said the department had formed a working group with the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens and other community members to review police policies.

"We ought to be bringing people together, creating these kinds of partnerships, taking a look at all the entities — the social agencies, the educational folks, the Black Lives Matter people, all the different stakeholders — and really take a look at what would make a difference," Hart said. "We've got to do this in a more broad-based way."

