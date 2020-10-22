Hart talks immigration, COVID-19 stimulus bill & more with Greater Des Moines Partnership

On immigration reform, Hart said she supports a strong southern border, but that Congress must craft humanitarian immigration reform that recognizes immigrants are an important part of growing Iowa's economy and filling workforce gaps.

"We need to know who is coming into this country and who is going out, but there are very different ways we can go about doing that," Hart said. "So we have got to concentrate on the fact that we have common ground. ... And, beyond that, we've go to have comprehensive immigration reform so that there is a clear pathway to citizenship. ... It takes too long. It's too expensive, and it just doesn't make sense for us. We can make improvements by finding common ground."

Miller-Meeks' campaign, in a statement provided to the Times after the forum, claimed Hart's claim of favoring strong borders "rings hollow in light of her declaration that she opposes building a wall on America's southern border."

"She voted with her party's leadership 97% of the time when she was in the Iowa Senate, and there's no indication she'll do anything different than vote exactly the way Nancy Pelosi tells her to vote to weaken our immigration policies rather than strengthen them," Miller-Meeks' campaign said.

Hart was also asked about the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act of 2020 introduced in U.S. Senate on Wednesday.