Hart talks immigration, COVID-19 stimulus bill & more with Greater Des Moines Partnership

From immigration reform to economic development to passing another COVID-19 stimulus bill, Iowa 2nd Congressional District candidate Rita Hart on Thursday pledged to bring a collaborative, bipartisan approach to Washington to help Iowa employers.
Hart, a farmer and former Democratic state senator from Wheatland, participated in a 2020 virtual candidate forum hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.
The 20-year educator is running against Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa ophthalmologist and former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is not seeking reelection.
Miller-Meeks spoke to the Greater Des Moines Partnership last month, stating that her top priority would be an infrastructure bill, possibly paid for by an increase in the federal fuel tax, assuming the coronavirus pandemic is under control before she would take office in January, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Hart focused on her efforts in the Iowa Senate to help local communities with needed economic support, helping found the Clinton County Economic Development Coordinating Council and creating a framework for small-town mayors to work together to spur economic growth.
If elected, Hart pledged to hire a staffer dedicated to help communities in the district access and navigate available federal resources to aid in the revitalization of Iowa's historic main streets to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.
Hart also criticized House Democrats and Senate Republicans for failing to make progress on reaching a coronavirus stimulus deal, calling it "unacceptable."
"People are hurting, right?" Hart said in the Zoom call. "And it's a real economic impact every single day they don't get it done. ... Because a lot of damage will have taken place if they don't get this passed," particularly for those in the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries to "keep people on the payrolls."
Hart, though, stressed that any next round of stimulus funding include key transparency measures in how the money is allocated and utilized.
"Because it is adding a lot more money to our national debt," Hart said. "So, therefore, it's so important that that money go the people that really need it so that, again, our economy can come back as we get this pandemic under control."
Miller-Meeks, in last week's Quad-City Times/KWQC TV6 debate, agreed that Congress needs to act quickly on a bipartisan solution to provide another wave of coronavirus relief, including additional unemployment benefits.
On immigration reform, Hart said she supports a strong southern border, but that Congress must craft humanitarian immigration reform that recognizes immigrants are an important part of growing Iowa's economy and filling workforce gaps.
"We need to know who is coming into this country and who is going out, but there are very different ways we can go about doing that," Hart said. "So we have got to concentrate on the fact that we have common ground. ... And, beyond that, we've go to have comprehensive immigration reform so that there is a clear pathway to citizenship. ... It takes too long. It's too expensive, and it just doesn't make sense for us. We can make improvements by finding common ground."
Miller-Meeks' campaign, in a statement provided to the Times after the forum, claimed Hart's claim of favoring strong borders "rings hollow in light of her declaration that she opposes building a wall on America's southern border."
"She voted with her party's leadership 97% of the time when she was in the Iowa Senate, and there's no indication she'll do anything different than vote exactly the way Nancy Pelosi tells her to vote to weaken our immigration policies rather than strengthen them," Miller-Meeks' campaign said.
Hart was also asked about the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act of 2020 introduced in U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
This bill requires the Environmental Protection Agency to establish a zero-emission passenger vehicle standard, and sets a schedule for increasing the percentage of zero-emission vehicles a vehicle manufacturer delivers for sale.
Proponents say the bill would fix what is currently a patchwork of state-level policies by setting a federal standard to boost the market for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Opponents contend the bill would restrict the sale of vehicles capable of utilizing bio-fuels like ethanol and bio-diesel.
Asked if she would stand with bio-diesel and ethanol producers and farmers in the state in opposing the legislation, and that any vehicle emissions legislation include a future for bio-fuels, Hart seemed to equivocate.
"I've got to believe that green energy, bio-energy is part of the transition from getting us from where we are to where we need to be" to reduce carbon emissions and "ween ourselves away from fossil fuel," Hart said.
Calling the approach "a common-sense kind of look at the entire problem," Hart added "we also have to recognize that we cannot cripple the economy in the process."
"And so I'm going to be listening to the science on this that's gong to take us through that transition process," she said.
