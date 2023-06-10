After the collapse of The Davenport caused tenants and organizations like Mockingbird on Main to evacuate, never to enter again, production team Haus of Ruckus was left without props, costumes and nowhere to debut their newest show.

But, with the help of another local theater and a lot of cardboard, Haus of Ruckus will put on "Funkyology" this weekend.

The production will premiere 7:34 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. The show is donation-only and all proceeds will go toward relief efforts for those affected by the collapse. Doors open at 6:59 p.m. GoFundMe links for those impacted will also be provided at the show.

Haus of Ruckus Co-Artistic Director T Green said "Funkyology" is the latest in a series of productions starring Johnny and Fungus, a pair she likened to movie characters Bill and Ted. In this installment they will explore a temple to find hidden treasures left by aliens, who contributed to the birth of funk.

Green and Co-Artistic Director Calvin Vo star and wrote the play.

They had just pulled up to The Davenport May 28 when part of the building collapsed. Three people were killed and many more displaced, including the businesses on the first floor.

Green and Vo lost all the puppets, set pieces, costumes and other materials they needed to put on "Funkyology" at Mockingbird on Main, which was set to premiere the weekend of June 3. But Vo said they lost more than just physical items.

"Something that's sort of incalculable is the loss of the work that we had done as far as creatively in the space for the past four or five weeks," he said. "Which was the rehearsing, the blocking of the show, and the crafting of the show, and the designing through the show, and working with the actors and everything that they've done for the show."

After some time of wondering what to do next, Green said a friend of Vo's encouraged them to put on a sort of "acoustic" version of the show, using cardboard to make whatever they needed and putting it on without puppets or technical effects.

From there the pair reached out to any theaters that had the space and a free time slot. The Black Box Theatre had both.

“The Black Box is happy to help in this small way,” said Lora Adams, The Black Box Theatre co-founder, in a press release. “We will have just closed ‘Hello Dolly’ and with some minor adjustments, Haus of Ruckus will take over the stage for ‘Funkyology’."

Green said the response to the scheduled premiere has been bigger than expected, and she's excited for the public's excitement. Part of it, she thinks, is the idea of something being taken away then brought back again, but it's also the fact that people are looking to help wherever they can and support everyone who's impacted by the tragedy.

"I think there's something about this that people are sort of really interested in, I think a lot of people kind of want to do something (after) this very sort of disastrous thing that happened in our community, and were kind of looking for an outlet for that," Green said. "I think it's sort of nice to be able to provide, in a small way, some sort of way to raise funds together for those affected."

