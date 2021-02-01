Have a Heart for the Homeless fundraiser goes online

The online event will continue through Sunday, Feb. 14. Visit christiancareqc.org and scroll to Have Heart for the Homeless or visit facebook.com/christiancareshelter for more information.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Montgomery, and her husband, Tom Montgomery, created the luncheon eight years ago, shortly after her retirement from teaching at United Township High School.

It was in her last year of teaching when she had a student experiencing homelessness in her class…”I found out that she and her mother could not get into any shelter. They had to go stay in a shelter in Clinton, Iowa, and that disturbed me greatly.”

Much of that disturbance was the result of a difficult time in her own life, when Montgomery’s father returned home from serving in the military.

“I loved my father dearly,” she said. “He served 30 years in the United States Air Force, but there was no counseling after World War II. My father was older and he was 39 when I was born.”

She said her heart “went out to my student and I just had to do something, and I thought, ‘I’m retired, I can do what I want’.”…she launched the annual “Have a Heart for the Homeless” luncheon.