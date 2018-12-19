Portrait of a Lady, 1912 by Giovanni Boldini, is the topic of a discussion by Figge docent Connie Heckert with visitors Vicki Boldt of Moline, and Sharon Heinze and Rocanne Coregaert both of Milan, on Wednesday. The French Moderns exhibition is at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport until Jan. 6, and admission to the museum will be free from Friday until Jan. 6.
Figge Art Museum docent Connie Heckert, in red, talks about the painting, An Embarrassment of Choices (A Difficult Choices), by Jahan-Georges Vibert, on Wednesday, to Roxane Croegaert and Sharon Heinze, both of Milan, and Vicki Boldt of Moline. Admission to the Figge and the French Moderns exhibition is free until its departure on Jan. 6, courtesy of the Hunt and Diane Harris Foundation, Genesis and Arconic.
Figge docent Connie Heckert, left, talks to Roxanne Croegaert of Milan about a painting done by Pierre-Auguste Renoir entitled Still Life with Blue Cup, circa 1900, on Wednesday during a guided tour at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. Admission to the exhibition and the museum is free until the exhibit departs Davenport on Jan. 6.
Figge docent Connie Heckert, right, talks about the painting The Elder Sister, circa 1864 by William Bouguereau. On the tour of French Moderns at the Figge are Sharon Heinze and Roxanne Croegaert. both of Milan, and Vicki Boldt of Moline. The French Moderns Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950 is at the Figge until Jan. 6, and admission is free, beginning Friday.
Figge Museum docent Connie Heckert (in red) talks with Vicki Boldt, of Moline, and Sharon Heinze and Roxanne Croegaert, both of Milan, Wednesday, December 19, 2018, during a guided tour of the French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950 at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. They are standing in front of Paul Cezanne's painting, The Village of Gardanne.
Sharon Heinze of Milan points to the waves of water in a Claude Monet painting entitled Rising Tide at Pourville, which is part of the French Moderns exhibition at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The show continues until Jan. 6, and free admission is being offered, beginning Friday.
Figge docent Connie Heckert speaks to Sharon Heinze and Roxanne Croegaert, both of Milan, and Vicki Boldt, of Moline, in the still life section of the French Moderns: Monet ot Matisse, 1850-1950 exhibition in Davenport. The group was discussing Henri Matisse's painting entitled Flowers, 1906. The exhibition runs through Jan. 6, and admission is free, beginning Friday.
Portrait of a Lady, 1912 by Giovanni Boldini, is the topic of a discussion by Figge docent Connie Heckert with visitors Vicki Boldt of Moline, and Sharon Heinze and Rocanne Coregaert both of Milan, on Wednesday. The French Moderns exhibition is at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport until Jan. 6, and admission to the museum will be free from Friday until Jan. 6.
Figge Art Museum docent Connie Heckert, in red, talks about the painting, An Embarrassment of Choices (A Difficult Choices), by Jahan-Georges Vibert, on Wednesday, to Roxane Croegaert and Sharon Heinze, both of Milan, and Vicki Boldt of Moline. Admission to the Figge and the French Moderns exhibition is free until its departure on Jan. 6, courtesy of the Hunt and Diane Harris Foundation, Genesis and Arconic.
Figge docent Connie Heckert, left, talks to Roxanne Croegaert of Milan about a painting done by Pierre-Auguste Renoir entitled Still Life with Blue Cup, circa 1900, on Wednesday during a guided tour at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. Admission to the exhibition and the museum is free until the exhibit departs Davenport on Jan. 6.
Figge docent Connie Heckert, right, talks about the painting The Elder Sister, circa 1864 by William Bouguereau. On the tour of French Moderns at the Figge are Sharon Heinze and Roxanne Croegaert. both of Milan, and Vicki Boldt of Moline. The French Moderns Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950 is at the Figge until Jan. 6, and admission is free, beginning Friday.
Figge Museum docent Connie Heckert (in red) talks with Vicki Boldt, of Moline, and Sharon Heinze and Roxanne Croegaert, both of Milan, Wednesday, December 19, 2018, during a guided tour of the French Moderns: Monet to Matisse 1850-1950 at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. They are standing in front of Paul Cezanne's painting, The Village of Gardanne.
Sharon Heinze of Milan points to the waves of water in a Claude Monet painting entitled Rising Tide at Pourville, which is part of the French Moderns exhibition at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The show continues until Jan. 6, and free admission is being offered, beginning Friday.
Figge docent Connie Heckert speaks to Sharon Heinze and Roxanne Croegaert, both of Milan, and Vicki Boldt, of Moline, in the still life section of the French Moderns: Monet ot Matisse, 1850-1950 exhibition in Davenport. The group was discussing Henri Matisse's painting entitled Flowers, 1906. The exhibition runs through Jan. 6, and admission is free, beginning Friday.
Many thought the French Moderns exhibit would be big for the Figge Art Museum, and the stats say they were correct.
Some of the art world's heaviest hitters and most beloved paintings have been on display in Davenport for almost three months. And the exhibition, French Moderns: Monet to Matisse (1850-1950), has delivered some of the Figge's largest visitor counts — 26,000 since it opened Oct. 9.
On loan from the Brooklyn Museum in New York, the show's appeal is obvious for its collection of highly recognizable pieces by some of the best-known artists of all time. But the Figge made the French Moderns even more attractive, using endowment money to cover the cost, rather than adding a special exhibition fee, which other museums have done.
In the interest of making the show accessible to as many Quad-Citians as possible, Figge Executive Director Tim Schiffer said underwriters will make Figge admission free, beginning Friday, until the French Moderns hit the road January 6.
"The attendance this year is roughly 10,000 visitors greater than for the same period last year, or a total increase of about 60 percent," Schiffer said in an email this week. "This number includes 1,735 people who came for guided docent tours from 32 K-12 schools and 14 colleges and universities.
"We are seeing a lot of visitors from Chicago," he added.
The considerable increase in requests for guided tours has meant extra hours for the Figge's volunteer docent corps.
"It's been very cool to see that many people in the building," said Bill Gallin, docent chair. "It's been a lot of fun. The docents, I think, have really enjoyed it.
"I don't think they're ready to say bon voyage."
Gallin recounted several experiences that stuck with him as evidence of widespread and sustained interest in art, including a busload of kids from Galesburg, Ill., who traveled to Davenport after school. And there were students from Iowa City who came to see the French Moderns and voted to skip lunch so they had more time to spend with the exhibition.
"There were some kids who had studied some of the paintings, and they made a beeline for the pieces, so they could take their selfies," he said.
For the docents, the impending departure of the French Moderns is being softened, Gallin said, by the Feb. 16 arrival of a Tiffany exhibition, which will be at the Figge until May.
The free admission for French Moderns is being underwritten, Schiffer said, by the Hunt and Diane Harris Foundation, along with support from Genesis Health System and the Arconic Foundation.
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.