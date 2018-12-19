Try 1 month for 99¢

Many thought the French Moderns exhibit would be big for the Figge Art Museum, and the stats say they were correct.

Some of the art world's heaviest hitters and most beloved paintings have been on display in Davenport for almost three months. And the exhibition, French Moderns: Monet to Matisse (1850-1950), has delivered some of the Figge's largest visitor counts — 26,000 since it opened Oct. 9.

On loan from the Brooklyn Museum in New York, the show's appeal is obvious for its collection of highly recognizable pieces by some of the best-known artists of all time. But the Figge made the French Moderns even more attractive, using endowment money to cover the cost, rather than adding a special exhibition fee, which other museums have done.

In the interest of making the show accessible to as many Quad-Citians as possible, Figge Executive Director Tim Schiffer said underwriters will make Figge admission free, beginning Friday, until the French Moderns hit the road January 6.

"The attendance this year is roughly 10,000 visitors greater than for the same period last year, or a total increase of about 60 percent," Schiffer said in an email this week. "This number includes 1,735 people who came for guided docent tours from 32 K-12 schools and 14 colleges and universities.

"We are seeing a lot of visitors from Chicago," he added.

The considerable increase in requests for guided tours has meant extra hours for the Figge's volunteer docent corps.

"It's been very cool to see that many people in the building," said Bill Gallin, docent chair. "It's been a lot of fun. The docents, I think, have really enjoyed it.

"I don't think they're ready to say bon voyage."

Gallin recounted several experiences that stuck with him as evidence of widespread and sustained interest in art, including a busload of kids from Galesburg, Ill., who traveled to Davenport after school. And there were students from Iowa City who came to see the French Moderns and voted to skip lunch so they had more time to spend with the exhibition.

"There were some kids who had studied some of the paintings, and they made a beeline for the pieces, so they could take their selfies," he said.

For the docents, the impending departure of the French Moderns is being softened, Gallin said, by the Feb. 16 arrival of a Tiffany exhibition, which will be at the Figge until May.

The free admission for French Moderns is being underwritten, Schiffer said, by the Hunt and Diane Harris Foundation, along with support from Genesis Health System and the Arconic Foundation.

