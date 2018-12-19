'Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection'

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection will showcase more than 60 objects, spanning more than 30 years of Tiffany's career, according to the website of International Arts & Artists, the exhibit producer.

The artist is best known for his work with glass, including stained glass windows, lamps, vases and other items. He also was a painter and interior designer.

The exhibit contains works from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection in Chicago, and includes masterworks not previously presented in a comprehensive exhibition, according to the website.

The exhibit will be at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport from Feb. 16 to May 19.