Having faith: Churches opening a mixed bag of decisions

"We have been online exclusively for Sunday services since March 22,'' Hopkins said. "March 15 was the last in-person at the church. "It was also the first time we offered live streaming, since we expected that it was a likelihood that this technology was going to be necessary in the coming weeks.

"I have to remind myself that there are real people on the other side of the camera who I love and I am preaching to them more than I am preaching to an empty sanctuary,'' he said. "Once we are allowed 50 person limits — we plan to get creative and 'open the doors' with our policies in place. I try to keep the church updated on our conversation, but most of all, my focus has been on staying connected to encourage people because discouragement and loneliness are rampant. I am especially concerned about those folks in our congregation who are "non-digital" and don't have the ability to access the content we are putting out there. I know some of of Deacons have traveled to nursing homes and placed their phones outside the windows of shut-ins so they can "participate.