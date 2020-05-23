Having faith: Churches opening a mixed bag of decisions

It began with a letter, a respectful salvo, yet defiant. Those who share it say it is based on faith and the belief it is time to gather in our respective houses of worship.
"In the next several weeks, churches around America will be reopening their doors and begin holding public gatherings," it says. "Most will do it in phases to ensure that safety and public health is a priority. The churches of this particular alliance have committed to providing safe facilities as well as appropriate social distancing. Some will open with the approval of their state government; some will not. Each will do it with a sense of responsibility to the congregations they serve and with a sense of spiritual responsiveness that is founded in a deep conviction of morality.
"We proudly stand together as one church, opening our doors to the Quad Cities with the message of faith, hope, and love.''
The letter is signed by group of local Illinois-based pastors, who despite orders from governor J.B. Pritzker to keep their churches closed, will open their doors for in-house services, come Sunday, May 31.
Pritzker announced earlier that gatherings of more than 50 people in the state would not be allowed until a coronavirus vaccine “or highly effective treatment” is “widely available.”
Like their neighbors to the west in Iowa, this group believes it is time to open their doors. Separated from Illinois only by the Mississippi River, churches in Scott County, Iowa, were green-lighted May 17, to begin worshiping indoors. The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus surveyed dozens of area churches for this report. While many are taking divergent approaches to resuming services, all agreed that the absence of worship services has been detrimental to the region.
"The spiritual and emotional health of all we serve is just as important as the physical health,'' said Tanner Payton, pastor at Rock Island's Word of Life Church, one of the church alliance's leaders. "We also take very seriously the need to make things safe for all involved, including disinfecting, taking the temperatures of those who share services, safely distancing and masks, if they so choose.''
Pastor Payton also understands those not ready to take such a step.
"We will still offer virtual services as well,'' he added. "We understand it might not be right for some, but if a person is healthy and wants to worship, we will be here. Remember Hebrews 25 says: "Not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.''
While respecting the move and motives of the five local churches challenging the governor, one Illinois place of worship will wait for the governor's OK.
"As we talk about reopening strategies we are mindful that we don't know when, but we are responsible for having a plan for how,'' said Zachary Hopkins, pastor at Edgington Evangelical Church. "We are not interested in opening against orders as we believe that would be an act of civil disobedience that is not justified in these circumstances, since, at the present moment, the quarantine is ubiquitous, and not prejudicially applied to religious institutions.''
Despite the OK to open, one Davenport church is taking a cautious approach to that first step.
Pastor Brian Spitzer, who heads Davenport's Grandview Baptist Church, said his congregation is hoping Sunday parking-lot services will prep his congregation for full-time indoor services. Rain forced Grandview to forego its first outside attempt.
"We will have people in their lawn chairs on the asphalt of our parking lot,'' Spitzer said in a phone interview. "It will be good practice. I tell you what, our people need to see one another. They have all this pent-up energy and need to share with each other. We need fellowship and this is a good test to see how we do.''
Despite different ways for different states to return to normal, one pastor says the message is still the same.
"We held a service last Sunday at Armored Gardens' outside patio,'' Neil McReynolds, pastor at The CITY Church at Davenport, said of the local eatery and bar's large outdoor area. "We used social distancing, provided face masks and had hand sanitizer stations. There were bids flying and trains going on in the background. It was great. We plan to go inside at the Stardust (event center) but what we are sharing really doesn't change. How we go about bringing it to people might forever be changed, but we still need to share. We are all sharing a wonderful message.''
What all agree is that religious life over the past two-plus months has drastically changed. Since the coronavirus grabbed a nation, churches have found a number of ways to share the Gospel other than face-to-face, seated next to someone or hand-to-hand.
Catholic churches in Illinois — save for the Chicago area — are in the middle of a phase-in program with the hope of in-house worship when the time is right.
At St. Mary's and Sacred Heart churches in Rock Island, parking lot services are, for now, the new norm.
"We began with everyday mass at St. Mary's and had 28 cars the first day,'' said Christine Coleman, church secretary for St. Mary's and Sacred Heart parishes. "People stay in their cars, Father Luke (Spannagel) performs the mass, goes to each car and offers communion, uses hand sanitizer after every car and carries on. It's unique and people have responded. To that, we will follow whatever guidelines the diocese deems necessary.''
Drive-in service, while practical and a great way to meet the needs of parishioners, can be frustrating.
"I'm the guy that needs to be around people,'' said Pastor Gary Wright, who leads Zion Lutheran Church in Hampton and is doing fill-in work at St. Mathew's Church in Milan. "We are doing parking-lot services and it does my heart good to see all the people sharing, but I want to see their faces and talk with them. I miss being there — in person — for people. They deserve that.''
Virtual services, for many, are still in place. Zoom, Facebook Live, streaming through the church's website, will have to do for now, even though the pastor realizes not everyone has access to technology.
"We have been online exclusively for Sunday services since March 22,'' Hopkins said. "March 15 was the last in-person at the church. "It was also the first time we offered live streaming, since we expected that it was a likelihood that this technology was going to be necessary in the coming weeks.
Hopkins says he carries with him one special thought each time he steps in front of the camera.
"I have to remind myself that there are real people on the other side of the camera who I love and I am preaching to them more than I am preaching to an empty sanctuary,'' he said. "Once we are allowed 50 person limits — we plan to get creative and 'open the doors' with our policies in place. I try to keep the church updated on our conversation, but most of all, my focus has been on staying connected to encourage people because discouragement and loneliness are rampant. I am especially concerned about those folks in our congregation who are "non-digital" and don't have the ability to access the content we are putting out there. I know some of of Deacons have traveled to nursing homes and placed their phones outside the windows of shut-ins so they can "participate.
While churches everywhere are adjusting to meet the needs of those they serve, one questions hangs in the balance. And is there an answer?
Why did this happen?
"As it relates to the world, I think the message is the same in every instance of suffering, disaster, etc,'' Hopkins said. " God is saying: You're not really in charge. You think you are. You live like you are. But the world is not under your control, it's under mine. You need to turn to me. You are not sufficient to run your own life. You need my wisdom and you need my help. Earthly and temporal suffering is a sign post of our need to turn to Christ as he is offered to us in the Gospel, not only for the forgiveness of our sins, but also because earthly and temporal suffering is only a shadow pointing to the substance of eternal suffering.
