The Quad-Cities is invited to try some classic cocktails for a cause this Thursday with HAVlife's 2023 Martini Shake Off.

HAVlife will host its annual Martini Shake Off event 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at the RiverCenter, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the door.

Proceeds from the shake off will go toward the organization's efforts to help youth pursue their dreams in music and athletics, providing them with grants to attend workshops and camps that pertain to their passions. HAVlife has given out almost $1.3 million to local organizations in the past 15 years, according to a press release.

“The focus of HAVlife™ Foundation is to positively impact at-risk youth between the ages of 10 to 15 — a time in life when important paths are chosen and a child’s future is defined,” said Mike Vondran, HAVlife Foundation founder, in a press release. “Through our wonderful partnerships with local schools, teachers, coaches and youth organizations, we have been able to identify and serve thousands of young people who need a little guidance and support to reach their full potential.”

Local bars, restaurants and other businesses will prepare their best martinis for guests to sip on throughout the night. The people will pick their favorite martini for the people's choice category, and competitors can also win best classic martini, best shaker space and best martini presentation.

Grants will be awarded to local schools and service organizations during the event as well.

IMEG Corp is the presenting sponsor for the event.

“Just like every project we take on for our clients, we believe it’s important to leave a space better than how we found it — and that goes for the communities where we live and work, too,” said Paul VanDuyne, president and CEO of IMEG Corp, in the press release. “We are incredibly thrilled to partner with the HAVlife Foundation in presenting this year’s 2023 Martini Shake Off!”