A restaurant chain offering unique cuisine is making its way to Iowa, and Davenport is its first stop.

Hawaiian Bros is an "island-inspired" chain that started in Kansas City in 2018. Brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie started the company after working at their parents' Hawaiian grill restaurant on the West Coast.

In the five years since it started, the franchise has grown to 37 locations. This summer, a Davenport location is to launch at 2955 E. 53rd St., which is a former Wendy's.

Customers can expect a Hawaiian-grill concept with traditional items found in Hawaii, served on one plate. The "traditional plate lunch" dates to the 1850s, said Grant Kreutzer, vice president of franchise development.

"It's a very traditional Hawaiian option ... but it's something that's new to the mainland," he said.

The menu is small, only six Hawaiian plate lunches to choose from and five sides. This was done to make sure the fresh-made meals are in customers' hands in 30 seconds or less, Kreutzer said.

Customers will get a plate with a bed of sushi rice then choose from five protein options: four chicken and one pork.

They include Huli Huli Chicken, which is a teriyaki dish, and Molokai Chicken — a sweet-and-spicy glaze with just a little heat. For those who like something a little higher on the spice meter: Kilauea Chicken — a sweet-and-spicy glaze with a "lava-hot kick."

There is also the option of substituting either the rice or the protein with seasoned vegetables for a low carb or vegetarian option.

The next choice is one of five sides: macaroni salad, pineapple, white rice, seasoned vegetables or spam musubi. The latter is a Hawaiian staple that consists of a a slice of Spam, glazed in teriyaki sauce, on a bed of white rice and held together in the middle with dried sushi. For dessert, Hawaiian Bros offers Dole soft serve.

Although the menu is small, it's easy to navigate, and it stands out among other offerings, Kreutzer said. In fact, the company is doing $3.7 million in average sales.

"In the Midwest, there aren't a lot of Hawaiian restaurants, so we have really found a lot of success," he said.

Davenport was picked as the launching pad for the chain's expansion into Iowa. The centralized location in the Quad-Cities places it a few hours from the nearest locations in Chicago, southern Illinois and northern Missouri, which is ideal from an operations standpoint, he said.

"When we think about expanding the brand outward, we want to stay in the Midwest," Kreutzer said.

The franchisee in charge of the Davenport location has committed to 10 more stores in the state, he said. By 2027, locations will include Des Moines, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, he said.

In the coming months, jobs will be posted on the company website.