Kirk Ferentz on Chauncey Golston’s growth, a long-awaited NFL debut for a former Hawkeye and Keith Duncan nearing a record can all be found in today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Chauncey Golston’s work at defensive end set a dominating tone Saturday for Iowa in its 20-0 win over Northwestern, a byproduct of the work the junior has put into his game.
“Good players get better, that’s what they’re supposed to do. Chauncey is hardly a grizzled veteran right now. He’s played on pass-rush situations and now he’s playing a lot more. He’s playing down over the guard,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“So, it’s fun to watch these guys continue to move and grow and move in the right direction. If our good guys are getting better, that certainly gives us a chance.’’
Golston impacted things at Ryan Field from the start.
He finished with three tackles, but finished with 2.5 tackles for a loss in addition to intercepting a pass.
2. Iowa will begin to turn its thoughts to its Nov. 9 game at Wisconsin in a couple of days.
The Hawkeyes and Badgers, losers of their last two games, enter the match-up with identical 6-2 records and 3-2 Big Ten resumes.
“It’s a big game for both of us sitting at 6-2,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said.
3. Patience paid off Sunday for former Hawkeye James Ferentz.
The 30-year old started his first NFL game, replacing injured Shaq Mason at right guard for New England in a 27-13 victory over Cleveland.
Ferentz learned Sunday morning that he was getting the start and following the game, admitted to dealing with a few nerves during his starting debut.
“I tell my mom this all the time because she keeps asking me ‘how long are you going to do it?’ I’ll keep going as long as I can. I love this sport,’’ Ferentz told the Providence Journal.
“It’s provided for my family as a kid and now I get to provide for my personal family as an adult. I love this sport. I love the opportunity it’s given myself. I just kind of keep my head down and try to keep having a job.’’
Ferentz entered the NFL in 2014, spending a year on Houston’s practice squad. He made his NFL debut one year later with Denver, making the Broncos’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
He earned a Super Bowl championship ring that season and played in seven games for Denver in 2016 before joining New England on its practice squad in 2017.
He appeared in two Patriots games in 2018 and was re-signed by the organization after being released on cut-down day this fall.
4. Iowa’s defensive effort against Northwestern didn’t necessarily catch coach Kirk Ferentz by surprise.
He echoed the thoughts expressed by several Hawkeyes following the game, that a great week of preparation resulted in a solid performance against the Wildcats.
“We felt like the tempo was better. The team is growing and improving and coming off of the field on Tuesday and Wednesday, Phil (Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator) felt good about what he was seeing.’’
5. George Kittle and Noah Fant didn’t let National Tight End Day go to waste Sunday, highlighting the weekend work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL.
Kittle caught six passes for 86 yards for San Francisco in its 51-13 victory over Carolina and Fant caught a career-high five passes for Denver in its loss to Indianapolis, a game which also saw Josey Jewell record one assist and one-half sack.
Elsewhere, Desmond King had six tackles for the Chargers in a win over the Bears and Ben Niemann finished with four tackles and Anthony Hitchens recorded two tackles and five assists for the Chiefs in a loss to the Packers.
On offense, T.J. Hockenson had one catch for a 21-yard gain for the Lions in a win over the Giants.
Defensively, Adrian Clayborn had one tackle and one assist for the Falcons in a loss to the Seahawks and Amani Hooker had one tackle and one assist for the Titans in a win over the Buccaneers, who had one assist from Anthony Nelson.
6. Iowa won the turnover battle Saturday against Northwestern thanks to Chauncey Golston’s first-quarter interception.
The inability of the Wildcats to turn the Hawkeyes over frustrated Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald as much as anything.
“We coach it every day, getting takeaways. It’s something we talk about every day, T and T, tackles and takeaways,’’ Fitzgerald said. “Right now, the turnover aspect isn’t happening.’’
7. With field goals of 40 and 28 yards against Northwestern, Keith Duncan now has connected on 19 field goals in 22 attempts this season.
The junior’s 19 field goals are the most by a Hawkeye kicker since Daniel Murray had 19 in 2009. Duncan and Murray are now tied for the fifth-most field goals in a single season in Iowa history.
The school record for field goals in a season is 21, shared by Kyle Schlicher in 2004, Nate Kaeding in 2002 and Rob Houghtlin in 1987.
Kaeding owns the fourth spot on the list with 20 field goals in 2003.
8. Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith credited the play of Iowa’s defensive line for creating the confusion which led to Chauncey Golston recording his second career interception Saturday.
“I could have done a better job of looking them off, but the defensive line made a great play, a lucky play,’’ Smith said.
Brady Reiff tipped the pass that Golston picked off.
9. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wasn’t the only coach fielding questions Saturday about decisions made in the final seconds of the first half.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald was asked why he had his team take a knee after fielding an Iowa punt with 38 seconds left in the second quarter.
“There’s 38 seconds left in the half. I don’t want to turn the ball over and go down three scores,’’ Fitzgerald said.
10. It was a busy weekend for former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Three Hawkeyes played significant roles on defense for Illinois State in its win over Indiana State, a Missouri Valley Football Conference game which saw Romeo McKnight finish with six tackles, Aaron Mends total five tackles and forced one fumble and Brandon Simon collect three tackles.
In a Miami (Ohio) win over Kent State, Manny Rugamba finished with seven tackles and broke up a pair of passes.
Josh Turner had three tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass break up for Florida International in its loss to Middle Tennessee and Angelo Garbutt had eight tackles and broke up a pass in Missouri State’s loss to Northern Iowa.