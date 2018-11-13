Try 1 month for 99¢

Iowa’s energy this week seems to be centered on finishing what they start, a common issue among the Hawkeyes’ four losses this season.

That, along with another big game for George Kittle and a look into the future, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10, your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.

here is today's Hawkeye 10 @ 10:

1. Tight end T.J. Hockenson said the Hawkeyes’ biggest issue this week remains the challenge it didn’t meet a week ago, learning how to finish.

“We talk all postseason about how we want to be in these close games, and we do. That’s the mark of a good team,’’ Hockenson said. “We just need to figure out how to get over the hump and win.’’

2. Defensive end Anthony Nelson believes the Hawkeyes are close to finishing what they start, making the string of recent close losses that much more frustrating.

 
102018-Iowa-Maryland FB-009


Iowa left end Anthony Nelson holds the ball over his head after he recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against Maryland, Saturday, October 20, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawks won 23-0.

“We’re right there,’’ Nelson said. “We just need a little more, just a little bit more, although right now I’m not sure where that’s going to come from. That’s the tough part.’’

3. Iowa’s depth chart for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois mostly contains changes reflecting lineup changes that took place last weekend against Northwestern.

 
111018-Iowa-Football-024


Iowa's Mekhi Sargent finds a hole in the Northwestern defense, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during first half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Mekhi Sargent is listed as the starting running back and Matt Hankins and Michael Ojemudia are listed as the starting cornerbacks for this week, with Ivory Kelly-Martin at running back and Julius Brents and Riley Moss dropping into second-team assignments.

The only other change is at middle linebacker, where Amani Jones no longer shares the second line behind starter Jack Hockaday with Kristian Welch.

4. Watching Northwestern players celebrate winning a somewhat unexpected Big Ten West Division title on their home field wasn’t the Iowa football team’s idea of a good time.

 
Northwestern logo

“It’s definitely something you never want to have to go through,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley said. “Things happen in sports. You have to find a way to be mentally tough enough to handle it and bounce back. I have no doubt that we’re going to come back with the right mindset and go back to work.’’

5. Northwestern receiver Bennett Skowronek, whose 32-yard touchdown catch decided Saturday’s 14-10 win over Iowa, said the Hawkeyes’ Michael Ojemudia had him defended as well as he could when pulled in the game-deciding pass.

 
111018-Iowa-Football-022


Iowa's Michael Ojemudia looks over at Northwestern's Bennett Skowronek after he scored what proved to be the Wildcats' winning touchdown in Saturday's 14-10 win over Iowa.

“The defender had inside leverage so I had to fight through him because the ball was thrown a bit inside so I could stay inbounds,’’ Skowronek said. “I just pulled myself through and made a play on the ball.’’

6. When Mekhi Sargent fumbled the football in the fourth quarter Saturday, it ended a string of 490 carries for Iowa running backs without losing a fumble.

The last time an Iowa running back lost a fumble prior to losing two in the final quarter Saturday — Ivory Kelly-Martin — lost one on the next carry by an Iowa back after the Sargent fumble — was on Oct. 28, 2017 when James Butler fumbled in the second quarter of a game against Minnesota.

7. Two players Iowa will likely see in its regular-season finale on Nov. 23 against Nebraska were honored Monday among Big Ten player of the week recipients.

 
Nebraska logo

Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo and quarterback Adrian Martinez were recognized as the league’s offensive player of the week and freshman of the week for their work against Illinois.

Ozigbo rushed for a career-high three touchdowns while gaining 162 yards on 11 carries against the Fighting Illini while Martinez was named the freshman of the week for the second straight week after completing 24-of-34 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State junior tackle Robert Windsor was named the defensive player of the week after counting two sacks among six sacks in a win over Wisconsin.

Indiana kicker Logan Justus was selected as the special teams player of the week after hitting the winning 42-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the Hoosiers’ 34-32 win over Maryland. He also hit a 23-yard field goal and connected on four PAT kicks.

8. Former Hawkeye George Kittle had another big game for San Francisco on Monday Night Football last night.

 
George Kittle

Tight end George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers)

Quarterback C.J. Beathard sat out a second straight game because of injury, but Kittle caught a team-high nine passes for 83 yards for the 49ers in a 27-23 loss to the New York Giants.

9. Saturday’s game was the 250th for Kirk Ferentz as Iowa’s coach.

 
111018-Iowa-Football-016
Buy Now

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz congratulates members of the offense after they score a touchdown against Northwestern, Saturday, November 10, 2018, during second half action at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 14-10.

The Hawkeyes are 149-101 in the games he has coached the Hawkeyes over the past 20 seasons.

Iowa has started 187 of those games on offense, including Saturday when Iowa won the toss and took the football.

That decision was commonplace during the early years of Ferentz’s tenure, but Iowa has typically deferred when winning the toss this season.

10. Two future Hawkeyes, Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell and West De Pere (Wis.) defensive end Jake Karchinski helped their teams advance to state championship games with their work in semifinal games last weekend, among the efforts of Iowa 2019 commits at the prep level.

 
Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Campbell finished with 22 tackles for the Tigers in a win over Southeast Polk while Karchinski counted three tackles for a loss among nine tackles in a victory over Rice Lake.

Elsewhere, quarterback Alex Padilla completed 16-of-22 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns for Cherry Creek in a Colorado playoff win over Castle View and running back Tyler Goodson rushed for one score for North Gwinnett in a Georgia playoff shutout.

On defense, defensive end Chris Reames had four tackles including two for a loss for Van Meter in an Iowa playoff loss, linebacker Jestin Jacobs had four tackles in an Ohio playoff loss for Northmont and safety Sebastian Castro of Oak Lawn Richards, defensive end Dane Belton of Tampa Jesuit and defensive lineman Jalen Hunt of Belleville each had three tackles for their teams in playoff wins in Illinois, Florida and Michigan, respectively.

