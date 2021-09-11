Hawkeyes continue dominance over Cyclones

AMES — ON ESPN’s Game Day program Saturday morning, actor and designated guest picker Ashton Kutcher made a bold prediction.
In the midst of hordes of hostile Iowa State fans gathered south of Jack Trice Stadium, he proclaimed that Iowa was going to ram the ball up the middle against the rival Cyclones and win perhaps the most anticipated renewal of the instate rivalry.
“I’m taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to win this football game all day long!’’ Kutcher gushed as he was booed and taunted by Cyclone backers.
He was wrong about the methodology, but absolutely right about the outcome.
The No. 10-ranked Hawkeyes dominated defensively — all day long — as they forced four turnovers and rolled to a convincing 27-17 victory over No. 9 Iowa State in front of a national television audience and a mostly dismayed crowd of 61,500.
It was the Hawkeyes’ sixth straight victory in the series and second straight dominant defensive effort.
After holding a nationally-ranked Indiana team to two field goals and scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns in their opener, they limited Iowa State to just two touchdowns, one of which came in the fourth quarter after the game was pretty much decided.
And they again scored with their own defense. Linebacker Jack Campbell returned a fumble six yards for a score in a decisive third quarter, pushing the Iowa lead to 21-10 with 5 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Hawkeyes finished with only 173 yards of offense but also did not turn the ball over themselves.
“We played opportunistic football in a tough environment,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
“The biggest thing was for us just to play a clean game.’’
And they did that. All day long.
