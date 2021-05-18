Hayden: Vaccine approval for children 12 and older brings relief to many Quad-City families, including mine

I am the proud parent of one of the first 12-year-old children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Scott County.
When the news was announced late on May 12 that adolescents ages 12 to 15 had been approved to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, I was overcome with relief. Finally, our entire household would be vaccinated. I had put off my own vaccination so that my kids and I could receive our first shots together.
After my 12-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son got home from school on May 14, we headed over to our local HyVee pharmacy and put our names on the list as walk-ins. Soon after our arrival, families with children began lining up. With only one nurse on duty to administer shots, we waited about 30 minutes before our names were called.
As we waited, my son, Evan, made conspiracy-theory jokes about how he dreaded having a chip implanted in his arm. I joked back that it would make it easier for me to track him.
Finally, the nurse called us in and explained the process. I asked if she had been busy that day. She held up a plastic pill container filled to the brim with paperclips; each one representing a person she had given a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
The nurse expertly administered the vaccines as I photographed and videotaped the moments Evan and my daughter, Madeline, were vaccinated. We chose our left arms since we are all right handed.
As we were waiting the required 15 minutes in case there were any after effects, (there weren't), we looked at the photos and videos. Evan could see the needle going into his arm, but not out. When the nurse pulled the syringe away from his arm, there was no needle. Evan's original conspiracy theory jokes had turned into nervous laughter. Calm down, I told him. There's no way the needle stayed in your arm.
When the nurse appeared with our vaccination cards and told us we were free to leave, I asked her about the needle going into our arms, but not back out. She said we were right, the needle did disappear ... back inside the syringe. She explained there is a spring inside the syringe which retracts the needle after the medicine is administered. Evan was relieved and we had a good laugh about it.
Our vaccinations were timed well; that very day, the plexiglass dividers were removed from lunchroom tables at Madeline's elementary school.
We will return for our second shots in three weeks and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.
For more than a year, I have received daily emails from the county health departments updating media on the current number of COVID-19 cases. I watched in horror and sadness as deaths were reported and daily infection numbers increased. I always kept my eye on the infections in children. They would be reported as "one boy in his teens," or "two girls younger than 13." Day after day, there are always children on the list — including today.
We've been diligent about staying away from people and wearing our masks. I've been fortunate to be able to work from home since March 2020, with the exception of an occasional news conference or event I had to cover in person.
In the fall of 2020, my kids began their new school year with a hybrid version of virtual and in-person learning. They always made sure they had their face masks with them.
But we've had some close calls; twice I received emails from my daughter's school informing me someone in her class had tested positive. We were fortunate that no one in our family was ever infected.
Not only am I amazed at the speed at which vaccines were developed across the globe, but I am grateful and impressed the U.S. federal government is providing them for free, regardless of health insurance or immigration status. It has been a true collaboration of putting humanity first.
But even though vaccines have been available for months and the process is very easy, the Scott County Health Department reported Tuesday that just 46% of the county is vaccinated. In Rock Island County, it's lower at 31% of the population. Let's hope more people step up and help their communities by getting immunized.
I'm sure I speak for my family and others; we are looking forward to a summer filled with mask-free activities, going on vacation, visiting amusement parks and attending concerts. Just being able to attend church again will be a blessing. Literally.