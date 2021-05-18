Hayden: Vaccine approval for children 12 and older brings relief to many Quad-City families, including mine

As we were waiting the required 15 minutes in case there were any after effects, (there weren't), we looked at the photos and videos. Evan could see the needle going into his arm, but not out. When the nurse pulled the syringe away from his arm, there was no needle. Evan's original conspiracy theory jokes had turned into nervous laughter. Calm down, I told him. There's no way the needle stayed in your arm.

When the nurse appeared with our vaccination cards and told us we were free to leave, I asked her about the needle going into our arms, but not back out. She said we were right, the needle did disappear ... back inside the syringe. She explained there is a spring inside the syringe which retracts the needle after the medicine is administered. Evan was relieved and we had a good laugh about it.

Our vaccinations were timed well; that very day, the plexiglass dividers were removed from lunchroom tables at Madeline's elementary school.

We will return for our second shots in three weeks and will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.