Officials on the Rock Island Arsenal are confirming a hazardous material spill occurred Wednesday, but they offered few details, including the identity of the chemical involved.
The incident occurred before noon at the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, or JMTC.
A news release indicates no one was injured or exposed, adding, "nor was there any threat to property or the environment."
Conversations on fire and police scanners during the incident indicated that other departments were called to assist, and the Arsenal Fire Department specifically requested hazmat vehicles and equipment. At one point, someone at the scene indicated a headcount had been taken after at least one building was evacuated.
"It is believed a valve broke, releasing the material," according to the news release by a spokeswoman for the JMTC. "The spill was immediately noticed by the wastewater treatment plant operator and reported. The Hazardous Materials team was activated and the release was stopped by them. The release occurred in a containment area specifically designed for these incidents."
The spill is being investigated, she said.