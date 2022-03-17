Haze caused by controlled burn in Long Grove seen as far away as Rock Island

Commuters and those out and about Thursday afternoon may have noticed a haze in the air.
Police said it was from a controlled burn in Long Grove, Iowa.
The haze could be seen in downtown Davenport and across the Mississippi River in Rock Island.
