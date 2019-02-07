Try 1 month for 99¢

One person suffered a minor injury early Thursday at The Current, 215 N. Main St., Davenport, during an apparent chemical incident.

A hazmat response team was on the scene about 10:15 a.m. after an employee inadvertently mixed two chemicals that weren’t compatible. The odor was contained to a small room, according to a news release from Fire Marshal Jim Morris. 

Crews quickly evacuated the building. Hazmat crews were on the scene for more than an hour cleaning up the area, removing the chemicals and ventilating the building. Employees and guests were allowed to return to the building.

The incident remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags