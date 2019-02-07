Davenport Fire Department engine units and a hazmat team respond to a call reporting a chemical at the Current Iowa hotel in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. When firefighters arrived they found two chemicals mixed creating a gas prompting the hotel to be evacuated according to fire marshal Jim Morris. There was one minor injury.
Medic emergency medical services employees and Davenport firefighters respond to a call reporting a chemical at the Current Iowa hotel in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. When firefighters arrived they found two chemicals mixed creating a gas prompting the hotel to be evacuated according to fire marshal Jim Morris. There was one minor injury.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Medic emergency medical services employees and Davenport firefighters respond to a call reporting a chemical at the Current Iowa hotel in Davenport, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. When firefighters arrived they found two chemicals mixed creating a gas prompting the hotel to be evacuated according to fire marshal Jim Morris. There was one minor injury.
One person suffered a minor injury early Thursday at The Current, 215 N. Main St., Davenport, during an apparent chemical incident.
A hazmat response team was on the scene about 10:15 a.m. after an employee inadvertently mixed two chemicals that weren’t compatible. The odor was contained to a small room, according to a news release from Fire Marshal Jim Morris.
Crews quickly evacuated the building. Hazmat crews were on the scene for more than an hour cleaning up the area, removing the chemicals and ventilating the building. Employees and guests were allowed to return to the building.