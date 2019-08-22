KEWANEE — Firefighters in hazmat gear removed 24 cats and one dog from a residence Tuesday after police were called to check the welfare of a property and residents at 810 N. Burr St.
According to a police department news release, police determined waste from an overwhelming number of cats was causing odor throughout the neighborhood.
Another 16 cats were still being removed Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
The cats were scared, and some ran into the attic and the walls, according to Kathy Werderman, manager of Kewanee's city pound, who was at the house but did not go inside Tuesday. The pound is nearly at capacity for cats now.
Werderman said the original cats taken out — about half of them kittens — were “very sweet,” but the cats removed later were feral. She said all the cats were well taken care of.
The pound will have 24 cats up for adoption pretty soon. Staffers are letting the cats settle down before they determine which are male and which are female.
“I think a lot of the females are probably pregnant, so we're looking at even more,” Werderman said.
“It's a shame. The gentleman last fall asked for help and he was refused, and then it just got out of control,” she said, adding he said Tuesday he had talked to the Kewanee Humane Society. “If they would have helped him, this wouldn't have happened. I don't want them (the residents) totally blamed.”
Mary Bergren of the humane society said it wasn't true that her organization refused to help the family.
"I don't know who he thought he reached out to or what he did, but it wasn't the humane society," she said. "He could have called if we were full, and we would have said, 'We can't care for any more, but call us again in a week or two and we'll see if we can help you.' We try to keep a running list and if people need help, we get to them."
Bergren said it's common for shelters that get "bombarded" with cats to hold off taking in more.
Although Werderman did not go into the house, she speculated that if it could be saved, it would need to be totally gutted and rebuilt.
Meanwhile, the cats are acting like cats.
“The kittens are just climbing all over. They just want to be played with all the time,” she said.
“We've had some this morning and some last night, and they're still catching them,” she said Thursday.
Werderman said the city will have to pay $2,000 or so to have the cats spayed and neutered, and any donations would be appreciated. She said people should send donations to the Kewanee Veterinary Clinic, 206 Townsedge Road, Kewanee, IL 61443. Mark envelopes to the attention of Friends of the Animals.
“And if anybody wants cats, send them my direction,” she said. The phone number for the city pound is 309-525-9377.
According to Kewanee police, they are working with the Kewanee Community Development Department and other social service agencies to determine the next step for the property, the animals and the residents.