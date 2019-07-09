COLONA — Nothing was found Tuesday after a hazmat team was called to a home where a resident was having trouble breathing.
According to a news release from Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline, the Colona Fire Department was dispatched to 716 4th St. to respond to a call about a woman having difficulty breathing at 10:36 a.m.
The police department was advised that a woman was going through boxes left by a former roommate and came across a substance that caused her to have a difficult time breathing.
Firefighters and police officers arrived and began treating the woman, who was then outside of the residence. Because the substance in the residence was unknown, the hazmat team was called out to investigate.
Hazmat workers cleared the residence after nothing was found. Afterward, a small mace canister was found in the area where the woman had been working, and it had been recently sprayed.
"Although we are unsure of exactly what the female encountered, we believe that it was the mace that the female had accidently bumped, and it sprayed in the residence," the release said.
The homeowner was on scene to secure the residence before police left.