'He is making this a jail': Quad-Citians react to Illinois governor's shelter-in-place order

LaToya Jones owns Kennedi's Kitchen, the in-house/carryout food option at Rock Island's 2nd Ave Market. She worries that the dent put into her business by last week's ban of in-house consumption of food and drink at bars and restaurants will now grow bigger.

"Not having those late-night sales from downtown bar traffic has already slowed things for us,'' she said. "We are a carryout business, so that helps, but we rely on foot traffic. I don't see a lot of that with this order from the governor.

"We have made great strides with people coming to appreciate our food, and with that we have established some footing,'' Jones added. "My worry is all the work we have done is going to backslide with this.''

Davenport's Jeff Collins carried with him a letter from his employer that will allow him to be out and about in Illinois. It did not make him any more comfortable with the governor's decision.

"What if I'm here (downtown Rock Island) past a certain time?'' Collins asked. "I work for Hill and Valley (bakery) and really like it. I don't want to be in Illinois when I'm not supposed to whether I have the letter or not.''

Rick Waitkus is 63 and retired from the Moline Forge company. He lives in a downtown Rock Island high-rise, and he said boredom already has found him.

"You can only watch so much television,'' he said. "They have already taken away my chance to go downtown, sit down and have a meal. I understand all of this, but I don't have to be happy with everything. I don't want someone telling me I can't go outside and have a smoke and take my walk."