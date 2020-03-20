'He is making this a jail': Quad-Citians react to Illinois governor's shelter-in-place order

In the midst of an animated conversation with a fellow rider, Rock Island's James Scott marched off the bus Friday afternoon, shaking his head and waving his arms.
"He (Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker) is making this a jail without the jail,'' Scott said loudly, without breaking stride to board his next bus. "A jail, I tell you!"
On Friday, Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order for state residents, going into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and running through April 7 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Reaction was mixed locally.
Pritzker said all nonessential businesses must close. Schools in the state will remain closed until April 8. He said said more information on schools will be shared in the coming weeks.
"I want those who think this (COVID-19) doesn't affect all of us to realize it does affect us all,'' Coal Valley's Chris Storm said while standing just outside the Aldi grocery store on Moline's Avenue of the Cities.
Wearing a protective mask and gloves, Storm said he understands the governor's decision and hopes others do as well. A custodian at Moline High School, he said he and his wife and two children have been keeping busy with school work for the past week and will continue to do so.
"I don't have issue with the governor,'' Storm said. "I have an elderly mother-in-law who deals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and I take care of grandparents who are are 85 and 84. We want everyone to be safe. We can entertain ourselves for a couple of weeks.''
For some, the shelter-in-place order is not life-changing. For others, it could mean financial disaster.
East Moline's Glynis Mowery said she is on solid financial footing, while Rock Island's Robert Payne said that after paying his bills Friday, he is down to his last $40 and out of work for at least two weeks. His construction job is a shelter-in-place casualty.
"It's a bit overwhelming in there,'' Mowery said just outside Aldi, where every parking space in the lot was filled. "I work for Black Hawk College, and I'm going to be just fine, but I worry about others who don't have a regular income stream.
"This will not change my approach to what's been going on. I will do whatever I can to better things. What I will not do, however, is understand the craziness that is the demand for toilet paper and the shortage. That is lost on me.''
LaToya Jones owns Kennedi's Kitchen, the in-house/carryout food option at Rock Island's 2nd Ave Market. She worries that the dent put into her business by last week's ban of in-house consumption of food and drink at bars and restaurants will now grow bigger.
"Not having those late-night sales from downtown bar traffic has already slowed things for us,'' she said. "We are a carryout business, so that helps, but we rely on foot traffic. I don't see a lot of that with this order from the governor.
"We have made great strides with people coming to appreciate our food, and with that we have established some footing,'' Jones added. "My worry is all the work we have done is going to backslide with this.''
Davenport's Jeff Collins carried with him a letter from his employer that will allow him to be out and about in Illinois. It did not make him any more comfortable with the governor's decision.
"What if I'm here (downtown Rock Island) past a certain time?'' Collins asked. "I work for Hill and Valley (bakery) and really like it. I don't want to be in Illinois when I'm not supposed to whether I have the letter or not.''
Rick Waitkus is 63 and retired from the Moline Forge company. He lives in a downtown Rock Island high-rise, and he said boredom already has found him.
"You can only watch so much television,'' he said. "They have already taken away my chance to go downtown, sit down and have a meal. I understand all of this, but I don't have to be happy with everything. I don't want someone telling me I can't go outside and have a smoke and take my walk."
