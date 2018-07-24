In a matter of months, Jerry Neff went from not eating in hospice care to leading exercise classes five days a week at an independent senior living facility.
He gradually regained his strength, and during the transition, "He attacked his physical therapy with a passion like he was climbing a mountain,” Ben Neff said of his father. “It was grim, but he recovered from a really, really crappy situation.”
On Thursday, however, Neff, 81, of Pleasant Valley, did not show up for the group workout at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf. The married father of two and grandfather of one suffered a massive brain bleed and was found unresponsive in his room, according to his family.
The avid outdoorsman and environmentalist, who inspired many Quad-Citians with his worldly adventures and tireless advocacy, died Sunday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
“They were hoping it could be operated on, but it was too severe of an injury,” Amee Harrer, Neff's daughter, said, fighting off tears. “It’s going to be a big change without him; he touched so many people.”
Ben and Amee kept their 79-year-old mother, Darlene, company through the weekend.
As one of the founding members of the Sierra Club’s Eagle View Group in the Quad-Cities, Neff promoted conservation at the local, state and national levels. He biked to government offices throughout the Quad-Cities to talk global warming and sustainable energy practices, served as president of the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter and lobbied in Washington, D.C. against commercial logging in national forests.
Neff’s drive inspired at least one person to join the Sierra Club.
“Before it was cool to be a tree hugger, Jerry was a tree hugger,” Eagle View Group board member Kristen Bergren of Moline said. “The Sierra Club motto is to ‘explore, enjoy and protect the planet,’ and Jerry did all of those things with great heart and passion.”
In 2010, River Action Inc., Davenport, awarded Neff an Eddy Award for stewardship. The environmental nonprofit organization credited him for installing a permeable driveway at his home, chopping wood for his stove and using a push lawnmower, among other accomplishments.
“He was so adamant about certain issues, and he (Neff) taught us how to care about all of them,” Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action, said. “We’re just devastated that this happened.”
For years, Neff led his family and Eagle View Group members on outdoors expeditions in the Quad-Cities and beyond. Some highlights are summiting Mount Rainier in Washington, taking his family camping and paddling in Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, skiing in Austria and Italy and pedaling a tandem bicycle through Prague's cobblestone streets. His cycling resume also includes completing the grueling Tour of the Mississippi River Valley, TOMRV, and the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, RAGBRAI.
Ben Neff, who lives in New Glarus, Wisconsin, accompanied his father on bike and skis in Europe. The 53-year-old was mountain biking when he heard about his father's brain hemorrhage.
"It's just part of my lifestyle to be outdoors in an active way, and I got the passion for that kind of stuff through him," he said. "He definitely taught me about the concept of egalitarianism and treating everybody the same."
Before his health began declining in January 2017, Neff made it a priority to pass on his love for outdoor recreation to his 10-year-old granddaughter, Sophia. Amee Harrer, 51, of Apex, North Carolina, previously made plans to visit her parents with her daughter this coming weekend.
"She (Sophia) was the apple of my dad's eye," said Amee, who described her dad as "the coolest guy" she will ever know. "This is going to be tough news for my little one."