'He was a quiet, nice kid': Killing of Angel Lopez Jr. stuns many in Davenport

Angel Lopez Jr. was shot and killed Sunday in Rock Island
Tom Loewy
The 17-year-old kid shot and killed Sunday in Rock Island was a boxer christened with the first name Angel.
Angel Lopez Jr. loved being in the ring. He loved his family and a dog named Zeus. His coworkers thought of him as family. A student at Davenport Central High School, he had a life of limitless possibilities ahead of him.
His love and inside-the-ring dreams ended Sunday evening in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue in Rock Island. Police officers found Angel there sometime around 8 p.m., in his beloved white Camaro, with a gunshot wound to his chest. Lopez Jr. was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island.
He died a little later, leaving behind his parents, Arcelia and Angel Lopez Sr., and four brothers - Nick, Jose, Gael, and Juan.
"An absolute shock wave of trauma went through our staff and students," Davenport Community School District Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said Tuesday. "We heard the news in a staff meeting and we all had to stop.
"Angel was a part of our school and our community. He will be missed."
Schneckloth stressed the district's crisis response teams have been dispatched at Davenport Central and throughout the schools to assist students dealing with the grief and shock that follows tragedies like the killing of Angel.
"We want to help our students and the greater community heal," Schneckloth said. "We notified our community at the appropriate time - following the guidelines set up by police and other officials. We don't ever want to do anything to make things worse for the people who loved Angel."
Angel's family members declined to comment for the story, but relatives established a GoFundMe page to help pay for burial costs. You can find that page at:
https://gf.me/v/c/dqfv/funeral-costs-for-angel-lopez-jr
A few friends offered words of remembrance and support on that page. A coworker wrote: "Thank you for being such and great coworker and friend. Everyone at Chipotle will miss you dearly. You truly were family to us all."
Another person simply wrote: "Angel was so kind, and an amazing boxer."
Brandon Bea is one of Angel's coaches at Beasly's Downtown Boxing Club in Davenport and was one of Angel's coaches. He backed up the words on the boxer's GoFundMe page.
"Angel had real potential," Bea said. "He worked with Leonard Overstreet and Raymond Rodriguez quite a bit. Angel boxed here for seven years. He just won a fight a few weeks back.
"He was quiet, nice kid who listened to his coaches and was very much a part of our team. Truthfully, truthfully, I've never heard Angel yell at anyone or start anything. He was a good kid. A really good kid."
Bea said Angel was "like a really good role model."
"We're talking about a kid who worked a job every Sunday. He never took a day off," Bea said as he chuckled at the memory. "He worked, went to school and worked hard here at the club. He ran the Centennial Bridge.
"Angel's what you want a kid to be - hard working, willing to listen, a good teammate. I will never understand what happened."
Angel is the seventh person in Rock Island to die in a shooting this year.
In an email, Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said " … we are working tirelessly to prosecute all violent offenders, and are prioritizing those involved with homicides, robberies and illegal possession of weapons."
Villarreal stressed time and resources will be committed to finding and prosecuting all gun crimes, including the murder of Angel.
Counties with the most seniors in Iowa
Counties with the most seniors in Iowa
Seniors will comprise more than
20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a
quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state's senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the
U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Iowa.
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Chickasaw County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 43.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.1 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.2 years old
- Total population: 11,970 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Humboldt County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
- Median age: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.1 years old
- Total population: 9,518 people
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Des Moines County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
- Median age: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.8 years old
- Total population: 39,227 people
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Jones County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 43.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.8 years old
- Total population: 20,575 people
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#46. O'Brien County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
- Median age: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.5 years old
- Total population: 13,796 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Grundy County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
- Median age: 42.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.6 years old
- Total population: 12,262 people
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Jackson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
- Median age: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.1 years old
- Total population: 19,348 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Clay County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
- Median age: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.2 years old
- Total population: 16,138 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Worth County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
- Median age: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.2 years old
- Total population: 7,422 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Emmet County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.7%
- Median age: 42.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.2 years old
- Total population: 9,322 people
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Winnebago County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%
- Median age: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.1 years old
- Total population: 10,474 people
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Montgomery County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%
- Median age: 44.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 10,016 people
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Fayette County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 43.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 19,604 people
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Mitchell County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
- Median age: 42.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.6 years old
- Total population: 10,588 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Cerro Gordo County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.7%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.2 years old
- Total population: 42,672 people
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Lucas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.5 years old
- Total population: 8,556 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Osceola County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.5%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.1 years old
- Total population: 6,016 people
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Wayne County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 25.5%
- Median age: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 42.1 years old
- Total population: 6,426 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Franklin County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%
- Median age: 43.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 43 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.3 years old
- Total population: 10,091 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Palo Alto County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 42.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.6 years old
- Total population: 8,941 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Ida County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%
- Median age: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 39.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.7 years old
- Total population: 6,862 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Keokuk County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
- Median age: 43.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.2 years old
- Total population: 10,163 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Hardin County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.6 years old
- Total population: 16,924 people
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Floyd County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
- Median age: 44.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.4 years old
- Total population: 15,713 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Wright County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%
- Median age: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 42.4 years old
- Total population: 12,644 people
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Jefferson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%
- Median age: 42.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.2 years old
- Total population: 18,153 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Fremont County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 46.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.1 years old
- Total population: 6,895 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Page County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%
- Median age: 44.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.3 years old
- Total population: 15,205 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Hancock County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.6 years old
- Total population: 10,709 people
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Adair County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%
- Median age: 45.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.2 years old
- Total population: 7,048 people
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Butler County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 43.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.8 years old
- Total population: 14,508 people
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Greene County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 8,923 people
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Van Buren County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
- Median age: 45.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.7 years old
- Total population: 7,104 people
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Allamakee County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.4 years old
- Total population: 13,761 people
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Guthrie County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 45.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.9 years old
- Total population: 10,702 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Calhoun County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.6 years old
- Total population: 9,656 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Pocahontas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
- Median age: 46.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.8 years old
- Total population: 6,725 people
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Cass County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%
- Median age: 45.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.2 years old
- Total population: 12,990 people
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Adams County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%
- Median age: 47.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 48 years old
- Total population: 3,633 people
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Shelby County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%
- Median age: 46.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.5 years old
- Total population: 11,544 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Appanoose County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%
- Median age: 45.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.6 years old
- Total population: 12,462 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Kossuth County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.3 years old
- Total population: 14,864 people
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Clayton County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
- Median age: 48.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.7 years old
- Total population: 17,527 people
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sac County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%
- Median age: 46.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.3 years old
- Total population: 9,711 people
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Ringgold County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.4%
- Median age: 44.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.3 years old
- Total population: 4,922 people
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cherokee County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 45.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 43 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.4 years old
- Total population: 11,281 people
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Audubon County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
- Median age: 48.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 47.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.4 years old
- Total population: 5,528 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Monona County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
- Median age: 47.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.6 years old
- Total population: 8,675 people
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dickinson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.0%
- Median age: 48.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.3 years old
- Total population: 17,260 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
