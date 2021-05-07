'He was different': Pastor recalls the singular life of Charlie Hubbard

He was the blue-haired kid.

And the kid who always sat with the kid too shy to sit with all the other kids. He was the kid who held his little brother's hand when the toddler didn't feel well.

The kid's name was Charlie Hubbard and he was just 13 years old when he died Tuesday after being hit by a Moline Police car.

Now there's a never-to-be-filled void in the lives of the people who loved and couldn't help but love the blue-haired kid who proudly proclaimed himself "weird."

"The most annoying thing about Charlie was one of the best things," said Rob Tevis, pastor at Crossroads Assemblies of God in Moline. "Charlie couldn't sit still. He was always on the move.

"But Charlie was a deep-thinker. He cared about other kids. So you had this kid who was kind and always made other kids feel welcome who also had this incredible energy and need to move around."

Tevis has only been the pastor at Crossroads for eight months, but Charlie was active in the church after being baptized into it. Tevis' son, Robby, became close friends with Charlie.

"My son is not doing well," Tevis said. "Our faith tells us what will happen to Charlie, but Robby is really struggling with how to say goodbye.