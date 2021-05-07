'He was different': Pastor recalls the singular life of Charlie Hubbard

He was the blue-haired kid.
And the kid who always sat with the kid too shy to sit with all the other kids. He was the kid who held his little brother's hand when the toddler didn't feel well.
The kid's name was Charlie Hubbard and he was just 13 years old when he died Tuesday after being hit by a Moline Police car.
Now there's a never-to-be-filled void in the lives of the people who loved and couldn't help but love the blue-haired kid who proudly proclaimed himself "weird."
"The most annoying thing about Charlie was one of the best things," said Rob Tevis, pastor at Crossroads Assemblies of God in Moline. "Charlie couldn't sit still. He was always on the move.
"But Charlie was a deep-thinker. He cared about other kids. So you had this kid who was kind and always made other kids feel welcome who also had this incredible energy and need to move around."
Tevis has only been the pastor at Crossroads for eight months, but Charlie was active in the church after being baptized into it. Tevis' son, Robby, became close friends with Charlie.
"My son is not doing well," Tevis said. "Our faith tells us what will happen to Charlie, but Robby is really struggling with how to say goodbye.
"Robby's had to go to the school counselor a few times, had to miss a class. Charlie was loved. He was a kid who always knew who the shy kid was, always knew the kid who just needed a little attention or just another kid to sit with."
Tevis said Charlie's dad, Jason Hubbard, and step-mom, Gina, asked the pastor to speak for the family, which also includes Charlie's mom, Anesa Fink.
"They are having a very hard time right now," Tevis explained. "They've asked me to talk about the kind of person Charlie was and that they appreciate the support they've received."
Tevis said sometimes the world "can be a horrible place."
Charlie wasn't any part of that.
"Not many kids dye their hair blue. He was different. He really was, but the greatest thing was he wasn't afraid of that and he embraced it," Tevis said. "He was a kid who, I think, wasn't afraid to seen as different and just encouraged other kids to not be afraid."
Tevis recalled a time when Charlie told the pastor "I'm the weird kid."
"I told Charlie we are all weird in our own ways," Tevis said. "I got the feeling he knew that already. All kids are different, unique. What made Charlie stand out was his willingness to accept that in himself and others."
Maybe it was the blue hair. Or the times he sat with the kid too shy to sit with all the other kids on that day.
Maybe it was that night he held Grayson's hand when the toddler didn't feel well.