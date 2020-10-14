'He was everybody's dad': Tom Steele remembered for his giving of self

Tom Steele was known for his success in the construction field and his ever growing business.
After learning the construction trade, he eventually started T. Steele Construction in 1997. He owned several businesses including Xcel Consultants, Steele's Farm, Steele's Pond — the latter a housing development that he built near a pond — and many others. He was also a partner in B.S. Crane and QC Blasting and Coating.
But it’s clear to those who were closest to him, his work ethic and success were not his biggest accomplishments.
“I would say his biggest (accomplishment) is that he’s such a great human being,” said Deb Steele, his older sister. “I think it’s going to be a while before we hear all the different stories and lives he’s touched.”
That thought is repeated over and over by relatives about Tom Steele, 61, who was killed in an accident last Wednesday while building a road to a cellphone tower when his bulldozer encountered some problems on a Kentucky mountaintop.
Services to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main St., Davenport.
The thought that he helped so many people is topped only by the thought that the family doesn’t know just how many because he kept his help so quiet.
“He did things for people without telling anybody,” said Anna Oliver, his niece. “He didn’t like to brag. People are coming out of the woodwork telling us things he did for them.”
John Oliver, his brother-in-law for 38 years, is a vice president at his company. His office is just a few doors down the hall from Tom’s office. He’s amazed how Tom always had time for everyone, no matter who appeared unannounced at his office door.
“He was the same way with the public,” John said.
Tom always remembered where he came from, John said.
“He’s had hard knocks in his life,” John said. “He knows where he came from. He’s always had a hand out to help people.”
That included second chances, John added, including to those that did him wrong.
Two of the favorite stories are about the time Tom drove up to Iowa City on Christmas Eve and visited his niece in the hospital, dressed as Santa, then let any other kid in the hospital sit on his lap.
“Tom had eight kids and 16 grand kids, and he drives to Iowa City and cheers up Abbie on Christmas Eve.,” Melissa Oliver said. “My daughter is paralyzed from the waist down on her left side (at the time). And he dressed up as Santa to make our Christmas.”
Another story is of his kindness to a man he didn’t even know who was about to go overseas to serve in Afghanistan. Tom let him and his family have the run of things at another of his creations, Steele Pond, for boating and fishing.
“There was no stranger,” Melissa said. “He was everybody’s dad.”
He also brought his kids to the Thanksgiving event at SouthPark Mall to work at it so he could teach them the lesson of helping others.
He was an innovator, a helper, a mentor and was looking to create a campground and a carwash before his life ended. A Taco John's in Milan that he helped build will be opening soon. He had already erected the RIA Federal Credit Union in Milan and a strip mall.
“He could visualize things, see the end result,” Melissa recalled. “People would think he was crazy."
Deb Steele believed Tom's married daughter, Carly Leech, may have summed up Tom best in a post she made online. It read, "He was a visionary, a problem-solver, a businessman and an overachiever. He has the kindest heart and soul. He gave everything he had for the people he loved. He was patient, gentle and generous ..."
"I think he was put on earth to make other people happy,” Melissa said, summarizing his life.
