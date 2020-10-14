'He was everybody's dad': Tom Steele remembered for his giving of self

“He did things for people without telling anybody,” said Anna Oliver, his niece. “He didn’t like to brag. People are coming out of the woodwork telling us things he did for them.”

John Oliver, his brother-in-law for 38 years, is a vice president at his company. His office is just a few doors down the hall from Tom’s office. He’s amazed how Tom always had time for everyone, no matter who appeared unannounced at his office door.

“He was the same way with the public,” John said.

Tom always remembered where he came from, John said.

“He’s had hard knocks in his life,” John said. “He knows where he came from. He’s always had a hand out to help people.”

That included second chances, John added, including to those that did him wrong.

Two of the favorite stories are about the time Tom drove up to Iowa City on Christmas Eve and visited his niece in the hospital, dressed as Santa, then let any other kid in the hospital sit on his lap.