Health and Wellness Resource Fair to be held at Central High School in Davenport

The Scott County Health Department will hold a Health and Wellness Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Central High School in Davenport.

The fair offers access to supportive health and wellness resources, prevention and intervention services.

Open to the public, the fair will also include activities like a bouncy house, face painting, health screenings, housing resources and other wellness activities. There also will be trained professionals who will provide free, confidential health assessments coupled with appropriate referrals for care.

For more information, call Stuart Scott at 563-459-9014 or email stuart.scott@scottcountyiowa.gov.

