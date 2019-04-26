The Bettendorf Trails Committee along with the Parks & Recreation Department will host a Walk and Roll Event at 1 p.m., April 28. Participants will meet at Whitey’s Ice Cream, 3515 Middle Road and will leave at 1:15 p.m. for the trail. There will be a safety inspection prior to the event. Proper-sized helmets are required.
The Walk and Roll is a family-friendly activity that showcases Bettendorf trails. Participants can bike, walk, run, or roll.
For more information, contact BeckyLovich, blovich@bettendorf.org.
Gilda's Club to hold Essential Oils series
Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities will host two free workshops about essential oils for anyone touched by cancer. The first, "Essential Oils 101 and Make 'n' Take," will be held at 11:30 a.m., May 2 at Gilda's Club, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport. Participants can attend one or both workshops.
This introductory workshop will explore what essential oils are and how they work. Participants will make ‘n’ take their own rollerball to take home.
Anyone touched by cancer is welcome to attend. Registration is required.
For more details or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Rosecrance named among "Healthiest Companies in America"
Rosecrance, a company with locations in the Quad-Cities that focuses on addiction and mental health treatment, was one of 151 companies recognized as the "Healthiest Companies in America," which recognizes companies that empower employees to make significant and sometimes life-saving changes to improve their health.
Interactive Health, a national provider of preventive health programs, recognizes companies that reach or exceed a 70 percent participation rate in their organization's wellness program and that the overall health risk was low based on an annual evaluation.
This is the seventh consecutive year Rosecrance has won the award.
“At Rosecrance, we take pride in creating an atmosphere centered on hope, healing and happiness not only for clients, but our employees too,” Rosecrance President and CEO Philip Eaton said in a press release.
“Health is the most integral part of our mission and culture, and this award affirms that it’s at the heart of everything we do.”