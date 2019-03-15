Local eye surgeon appointed to Board of Medicine
Dr. Nikhil Wagle, M.D of Eye Surgeons Associates has been appointed to the Iowa Board of Medicine by Governor Reynolds beginning May 1, 2019 for a three-year term, pending Senate confirmation in April. The board regulates the practice of medicine, surgery and acupuncture. It has significant authority over licensees, establishing regulations by proposing legislation or adopting administrative rules, enforcing these rules and laws to protect the public, and also issues cease and desist notices to people who practice medicine and/or acupuncture without a license.
Wagle will be one of 10 members, comprised of five practicing M.D.s, two practicing D.O.s and three members of the public.
A glaucoma specialist and comprehensive ophthalmologist at Eye Surgeons Associates, Wagle received his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin, completed an internship at Northwestern University Medical School and residency at Duke University Eye Center, where he also achieved a fellowship in glaucoma.
Wagle is board certified and a diplomat of the American Board of Ophthalmology. He is president of the Pleasant Valley Community School District School Board, and also serves on the Spring Park Surgery Center Board and the specialty council for Genesis Hospital's ACO.
Caregivers Conference to be held next Saturday
Quad-Cities caregivers can attend the "Quad-City Family Caregiver Conference," to be held 8 a.m. to noon March 23 at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. The event is hosted by Milestones Area Agency on Aging, St. Ambrose University, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Alzheimer's Association and Alternatives.
Designed for caregivers, the event will feature two keynote speakers: Dr. Joe Sample speaking about "Sex and Dementia: Navigating and Preparing for Change," and Dr. Jade Angelica speaking about "Meeting Alzheimer's: The Healing Power of Yes."
The event is free. For more information, call 563-484-3147 or email smooney@milestonesaaa.com.