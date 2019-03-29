Genesis nurses Sue Jennings and Amanda Wesson are among the 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2019. The award recognizes nurses who have made a meaningful and lasting contribution to humanity and their profession and act as mentors to others.
Sue Jennings is director of surgical services at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport while Amanda Wesson is a nursing research and project specialist.
Each year, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks patients, co-workers, friends, and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are honored at an annual ceremony.
Since 2005, 124 Genesis nurses have been recognized as 100 Great Iowa Nurses.
“Genesis nurses are highly regarded and recognized for their work. We are proud that we work with truly great nurses and because of the excellent care they provide, our patients benefit,’’ said Jackie Anhalt, vice president of patients services and chief nurse executive, in a statement. “Our nurses are consistently recognized on both a statewide and national basis.’’
Palmer College enters agreement with Medical College of Wisconsin
Palmer College of Chiropractic has entered into an affiliation agreement to establish a preceptorship program with the Medical College of Wisconsin Department of Neurosurgery. This preceptorship program will enhance patient care, education and research opportunities for both institutions.
Under the direction of Dr. Jeff King, who serves as an assistant professor at MCW, Palmer student interns will receive clinical training in a high-quality patient-care-delivery system.
“With the rise of integrated, multidisciplinary health care settings, preceptorship agreements such as this offer our students experience that will benefit their future patients,” said Ron Boesch, executive dean of Palmer Clinics, in a press release.
In 2018, Palmer placed approximately 472 student interns in preceptorship programs with organizations, institutions and private practices around the world. MCW plans to host two preceptorships each year for students from various chiropractic institutions.
BlueOut to raise awareness
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Child Abuse Council will hold a number of events locally to raise awareness and unite the community in the belief that every child should have a safe, happy and healthy childhood.
Friday, April 5 is "Blueout Day" in the Quad-Cities, where all are encouraged to wear blue in support of child abuse prevention and post photos to social media with #BlueoutQC.