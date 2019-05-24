In advance of Memorial Day weekend, Genesis Health System and the American Academy of Pediatrics has provided summer safety tips to ensure you stay safe during hot summer days and nights.
For babies under 6 months, avoid sun exposure, and dress infants in lightweight long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and brimmed hats that shade the neck to prevent sunburn. A minimal amount of sunscreen with at least 15 SPF (sun protection factor) can be applied to infant's face and the back of the hands.
Young children should have broad-spectrum (blocks both UVA and UVB rays) sunscreen of 15 SPF or higher at least 30 minutes before going outside, and use sunscreen even on cloudy days. Reapply sunscreen after children are in the water and limit total minutes of sun exposure.
Older children and adults should stay in the shade whenever possible, and limit sun exposure during the peak intensity hours, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or greater. Be sure to apply enough sunscreen — about one ounce for each young adult. There is no sunscreen that offers total protection.
NAMI to hold panel for adults living with mental health issues
CASI Center for Active Seniors, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will hold a panel discussion for adults living with a mental health condition and their families at 5:30 p.m. June 4.
"There have been many improvements in the number and type of peer support services available in the area. We want patients and their families to understand what's available for them," NAMI Executive Director Andrea Gallagher said in a press release.
The event is free to NAMI members and $5 for guests. For more information or to register, call 563-386-7477 ext. 266 or visit namigmv.org.
Palmer College receives $100,000 grant for Learning Commons
A $100,000 grant awarded to Palmer College of Chiropractic by the Regional Development Authority (RDA) will support campus enhancement plans that will help ensure current and future students have a top-of-the-line learning experience. This is the largest grant ever awarded to Palmer by the RDA. One of the first major projects to be undertaken is a Learning Commons which will provide students with a state-of-the-art learning and study environment.
“Chiropractic has become an integral part of health-care teams, causing significant job growth for the profession and an increased demand for high-quality chiropractic education,” Palmer College of Chiropractic chancellor and CEO Dennis Marchiori said in a release. “This grant will allow Palmer to continue to carry out its tradition of delivering the leading educational experience for future chiropractors.”