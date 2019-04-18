Gilda’s Club will host a free workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from 6-8 p.m. April 23 at Gilda's Club, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport.
Grant Cale from Bristol-Myers Squibb will present a workshop about advocacy that will cover the following: What is advocacy, how can my efforts affect law and policy change, what are some different forms of advocacy and how do I get involved?
Dinner will be provided with RSVP.
Anyone impacted by cancer is welcome to attend. Registration is required. Please RSVP by noon Monday, April 22.
For more information or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Prescription Take Back Day scheduled
The C.A.U.S.E. (Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination) will hold Prescription Take Back Day April 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at several Illinois sites.
Drugs may be dropped off at East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave.; Milan Municipal Center, 405 1st St.; Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave.; Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive and the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave.
Pills and patches may be brought for disposal, though the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous.
An Oct. 2018 take-back day collected over 877 pounds of prescription drugs, according to a press release. For more information, call 309-732-2999.