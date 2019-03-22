Gilda’s Club is now accepting participants interested in the Enhancing Connections program for cancer patients with children. The five session program begins April 3 at Gilda's Club, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport. The program will meet bi-weekly.
It includes ways to enhance communication with your child in talking about cancer, draw out children's feelings and concerns and support your child and decrease their stress related to cancer.
The program is available to patients with children five to 17 years old, diagnosed with early stage cancer and within 12 months of diagnosis.
Parents who do not meet the study parameters are still encouraged to contact Anita Shaft, Gilda’s Club Program Manager, if interested.
For more information or to enroll, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504 or email anita@gildasclubqc.org.
PatientPing platform introduced
The Iowa Health Information Network, the official statewide health information exchange in Iowa announced a partnership with comprehensive care coordination platform PatientPing Thursday.The partnership aims to improve care for patients across hundreds of hospitals, clinics, post-acute care facilities, Accountable Care Organizations, health plans, and other community health care organizations throughout Iowa.
Through the partnership, PatientPing will provide real-time notifications (Pings) and critical patient context (Stories) to treating providers within IHIN’s network. The partnership will also seek to include all Medicaid Managed Care Organizations across the state.
“IHIN is dedicated to improving care, increasing security, streamlining treatment, and reducing medical errors,” said IHIN CEO Stephen M. Stewart in a press release. “Through our new partnership with PatientPing, we can advance all of those goals. Additionally, the adoption of interoperable, real-time notifications will lead to better results for our members, and help improve care for patients across the state.
Brain Injury Alliance workshops scheduled
Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa will host a free Family and Caregiver Resource Workshop at Genesis Medical Center, 1230 East Rusholme St., Davenport, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. April 2.
The workshop is intended to provide family members and caregivers affected by brain injury the opportunity to connect, find support, relax and recharge.
Space is limited. For additional information or make a reservation, call 855-444-6443 or email info@biaia.org.