March of Dimes Quad-Cities has announced its Ambassador Family for this year's March for Babies to be held April 27 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
"Team Mighty Dax," the Ernst Family, was excited to expand their family with the addition of Dax in 2016. Born premature at 27 weeks and two days, Dax weighed only 2 pounds, 4 ounces and was on a ventilator for the first six days of his life. After 91 days in the NICU and a septic scare after 10 days, Dax went home Sept. 13 with an apnea monitor and oxygen.
"Hundreds of families like us have been personally affected by the work of March of Dimes and thanks to their work we truly believe that we're getting closer to a world where no mom or dad has to experience what we did," Emerie Ernst said in a press release. "One of these days we'll be talking about what we can tackle together next, with this behind us. But right now we come together for every family-those who had first-hand hardships, those who are celebrating their health and those who are just trying to start their families."
On-site registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the 3.25 mile walk beginning at 9 a.m. For more information or to begin fundraising, visit marchforbabies.org/event.quadcities.
Genesis Health System to hold QC Health Beats Fair
Genesis Health System will host the 11th QC Heart Beats Health Fair Friday, April 12 at the Larson Center, 855 Illini Drive, Silvis.
Pharmacist Elizabeth DeWalsche will be the featured speaker at noon, speaking about cardiac medications. In addition, there will be wellness and informational booths, free screenings for blood pressure, balance assessments, smoking cessation and pulmonary information. In addition, door prizes and healthy snacks will be available.
The health fair is sponsored by the cardiopulmonary rehab department of Genesis Medical Center, Silvis and the QC Heart Beats.
For more information, call 309-281-4290.
Davenport Police Department to hold Special Olympics fundraiser
The Davenport Police Department will host a "free" luncheon served by local law enforcement at Texas Roadhouse, 4005 East Third St., Davenport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 11. Leave a donation on the table and get pulled pork, a side, rolls and tea, pop or water.
Friendship Manor hires medical director
UnityPoint Clinic Physician Dr. Thomas Staley has been hired as the medical director of Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Pavilion for the Rock Island Continuing Care Retirement Community, Friendship Manor. He assumed the position March 1.
A graduate of the University of Iowa College of Medicine, Staley completed his family medicine residency in 2012 and most recently served as the medical director for Good Samaritan and the Kahl Home in Davenport from 2012-2017.
“I’ve always enjoyed this population. Medicine is so rushed today. I like being able to take the time and get to know people. I like making a difference in the world," Staley said in a press release.
“Friendship Manor is delighted to have found a physician who lines up so perfectly with the Manor’s mission of honoring the well-being and independence of those we serve. We could not be more thrilled to have such a talented, compassionate physician treating our residents," Chief Executive Officer Ted Pappas Jr. said in a press release.
For more information on Friendship Manor, call 309-786-9667 or visit friendshipmanor.org.
UnityPoint Health to celebrate organ donors
In collaboration with the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network and the Iowa Donor Network, UnityPoint Health-Trinity will honor organ and tissue donors at 9 a.m., April 9 at its Rock Island campus, 2701 7th St., Rock Island. Special organ and tissue donation support flags will be raised accompanied by guest speakers.
Road race rescheduled
The Quad-Cities River Bandits have postponed the annual Quad-Cities River Bandits Race to Home 5K and Fun Run presented by Palmer Chiropractic Clinics until Saturday, September 7. The race was postponed because of flooding around Modern Woodmen Park and the race course on both sides of the river.
Packets will no longer be available for pick up April 12 and 13. New pick-up dates are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 6 and 7 to 8:30 a.m., Sept. 7 at Modern Woodmen Park.
Runners who wish to participate in the 5K can register by visiting getmeregistered.com/Bandits or register the day of the race.
Existing registrations will remain valid for the new date. The River Bandits are unable to offer refunds. For more information or for questions, call Kaylee Golden at 563-333-Any questions can be directed to Community Relations and Fan Engagement Manager Kaylee Golden at kaylee@riverbandits.com or 563-333-2736.