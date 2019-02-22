Mercy Healthcare Foundation to offer scholarships
The Mercy Healthcare Foundation is awarding scholarships to those furthering their education in health care related fields.
Among the scholarships are the Mercy Auxillary Scholarship for those pursuing a degree in a health-related field; the Dr. Frank O. Kershner Scholarship, for those pursuing a nursing degree and the Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship for Mercy R.N.s pursuing higher education in the field of nursing.
For more information and applications, visit mercyclinton.com, click on the "Ways to Give" tab then select "Scholarship Applications." Applications are due March 31.
Name the Isabel Bloom sculpture
Survivors of breast cancer will have the opportunity to name the hand-crafted sculpture made by Isabel Bloom for the 2019 Race for the Cure.
"My hope is that it is a reminder to all who use it that it not only holds your trinkets, your jewelry, but HOPE for a Cure," sculptor Donna Young said in a press release. The piece is a functional bowl with pink stripe and will feature a "30" on 75 pieces sold in the Quad-Cities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Komen Quad-Cities Race for the Cure.
Suggest a name for the sculpture, and an inspirational quote, and send that with your name, phone number, e-mail and city to iowa.info-komen.org by noon Tuesday, Feb. 26. The winner will be announced by Friday, March 1, when pre-sales of the sculpture begin.
The entrants who provide the chosen name and quote will receive a free sculpture.
Red Dress Run raises over $17,000
At its 9th annual Red Dress Run held Feb. 16, the Quad-City Hash House Harriers-Dirty Pirate Chapter raised a record $17,500 for the Friendly House of Davenport.
In the event, all participants-male and female-wore red dresses to draw attention to the charity event. The Friendly House of Davenport offers a variety of services to respond to the needs of children, families and seniors, including preschool, emergency assistance and senior services.
Around 250 participated in the run.
"The Red Dress Run is not so much a run as a gathering of people with good senses of humor, adventurous spirits and charitable hearts ... and red dresses," Quad-City Hash House Harriers-Dirty Pirate Chapter founder Nathan Tackett said in a press release.
Consumer perceptions of CVS/Aetna merger
A J.D. Power Pulse survey has revealed positive and negative customer perceptions of the CVS/Aetna merger.
Forty-five percent of participants said they would probably or definitely receive primary care at a CVS clinic. Fifty-five percent, in contrast, said they would not or definitely not receive primary care.
In addition, the survey found younger patients and privately insured were most receptive of the merger.
UnityPoint Health and GROWTH receive $10,000
Non-profit organization GROWTH has chosen the Robert Young Center among other local efforts to receive a charitable contribution.
The $10,000 donation, presented to the Robert Young Center and UnityPoint-Health, will be applied to the Behavioral Health Services Fund established by the Trinity Health Foundation. The foundation improves the lives of patients and their families through patient programs, community education, staff development and facilities for behavioral health care.