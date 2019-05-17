Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the MercyOne Clinton Medical Center Teddy Bear Clinic at the Medical Center, 1410 North 4th St., Clinton, on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome, though it's recommended for those aged 2 to 10.
Children will have an opportunity to learn all about what happens during a medical center stay by bringing their stuffed animals to playful, interactive educational stations staffed by MercyOne nurses and other health care professionals from Admitting, Laboratory, Surgery, Pediatric Care, Therapy, Nutrition, Radiology, Pharmacy, Health Information Management and more. In addition, kids and their parents will get information about healthy eating and medication safety. They'll also have an opportunity to see an ambulance and fire truck up close.
"We're excited to be able to help children understand what a medical center experience is like in this fun, informative way, and to meet families in a stress-free setting before they need our care," MercyOne Clinton Perioperative Educator Kristi Olson said in a press release. "I encourage any families with young children to spend an hour or so with us June 1 at our first-ever MercyOne Teddy Bear Clinic!"
Area students awarded UnityPoint scholarships
More than two-dozen area students are the recent recipients of scholarship money through an endowment fund at the Trinity Health Foundation. The fund is made possible by Cardiovascular Medicine (CVM) and CVM physicians to support students seeking a degree in math, science or medical studies.
Twenty-nine scholarships totaling $38,000 were awarded to students by the Trinity Health Foundation. Rep. Cheri Bustos provided the keynote address for the event. Since 2008, this annual event has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to regional high school seniors.
The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. – Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences.
Recipients include Fernanda Alonso, Evita Fazliu, Haley Luebbers, Ashley Preston and Baylee Schuldt of United Township High School; Omar Babu, Katie Comp and Arianna Rodehaver of Moline High School; Emma Beardsley and Isabella Gusse of Alleman Catholic High School; Esmee Belzer of Davenport High School; Kaitlyn Bendickson, Grace Romanick and Alannah Skinner of North Scott Senior High School; Josephine Brown, Kiersten Cathelyn and Delaney Ostrowski of Geneseo High School; Erica Drake of Bellevue High School; Riley Fetterer of Rockridge High School; Rebecca Hess and Bailey Kellet of Mercer High School; Lily Jennings of Yorkville High School; Audry Jestel of Assumption High School; Ashleigh Layer of Sherrard High School; Mariah Pugh of Louisa-Muscatine High School; Nathaniel Roethler and Sophia Xiao of Pleasant Valley High School; Kimberly Rus of Central DeWitt High School and Richard Whiteside of Muscatine High School.
"Frankly Speaking About Cancer" to be held
Gilda’s Club will host a free workshop for anyone impacted by cancer on melanoma Tuesday, May 21, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island.
Led by Dr. Naurin Ahmad, this free workshop offers information on melanoma. Melanoma affects over 75,000 people in the United States every year. It can develop from a mole and become skin cancer.
The workshop will cover how melanomas arise, who is at risk, treatment options and potential side effects.
Dinner will be provided with RSVP, and anyone impacted by cancer is welcome to attend, though registration is required. For more details and to register, 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar.