NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative announces cancer awareness campaign
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative has announced its 2019 community-wide cancer awareness campaign, girlpARTs project, which will take place in September and October of 2019. They seek artists, community leaders and businesses to partner with them. Artist call for entries must be submitted by Monday, April 15 and can be obtained by emailing ormaleah@normaleah.org.
Twenty-four artists and twenty-four community leaders will be paired to create pieces of art using a three-dimensional form in the shape of a woman’s torso. The artwork will be placed throughout the Quad Cities community during ovarian and breast cancer awareness months, along with information about both diseases.
The project culminates with a girlpARTs fest on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-10 p.m. at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport, and will feature performances by local bands, an artist market and art raffle.
Vet Tech informational session
Muscatine Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, will hold an informational session on its veterinary technology labs at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, in the Muscatine Agriculture Learning Center, 3200 Lucas Road, Muscatine. The session is open to anyone interested in entering the veterinary technician profession.
The vet tech program teaches small and large animal care.
Participants may tour the labs, meet with instructors and have questions answered about the program, financial aid and enrollment.
To register call 563-288-6000 or 1-888-336-390 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu. For more information about the program, visit eicc.edu/vettech.
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Institute to hold event
The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Institute and Tesaro will hold an info session with a patient living with ovarian cancer at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 16 at the Coralville Marriott and Conference Center, 300 East 9th St., Coralville. A healthcare professional will also provide tips about working with a healthcare team. Friends and family are welcome, and complimentary parking and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, call 844-747-1614.