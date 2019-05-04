St. Ambrose University Institute for Person-Centered Care is seeking certification from Planetree International, a nonprofit organization started by a patient, for excellence in person-centered care. The certificate certifies higher education organizations that use person-centered approaches when teaching current and future health care professionals.
“The St. Ambrose Institute for Person-Centered Care is dedicated to transforming not only the way we teach and inspire our students, faculty and staff through a Person-Centered lens, but also to growing the evidence through research on Person-Centered Care to shape the way health and behavioral health care services are delivered in the 21st century," St. Ambrose IPCC Executive Director Julie Solomon said in a news release. In almost every other industry, customers are the power brokers for products and services, demanding evolving development. Health and Behavioral Health care should be no different.
"There is significant evidence that is contributing to a shift in the philosophy of health and social service delivery toward person-centered care models. This is framing how health care will be funded, delivered and evaluated in the coming years. We must contribute to leading this shift at the foundation level through transforming our educational institutions."
Planetree International has partnered with over 800 health care organizations in 27 countries. It emphasizes the quality of human interactions, the importance of connecting health care personnel to the purpose and meaning of their work, and practical strategies for engaging patients and family members as true partners in care.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center CEO elected president of America's Blood Centers Board of Directors
Mike Parejko, CEO of Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, has been elected president of the America’s Blood Centers Board of Directors. Parejko was elected during ABC’s Annual Meeting, held last month in Arlington, Virginia.
I’m so thankful for the support we have in our communities,” Parejko said. “It’s a great honor to represent all of the independent community blood centers through my service on the ABC Board. But it’s only because of the great people we have in place at MVRBC that I will be able to represent our Blood Center, and all members of ABC, on a national, and even international, stage.”
March for Babies raises over $120,000
The Quad-Cities March for Babies raised over $120,000 for the March of Dimes that will go toward ensuring families have the best start possible.
"We saw today how important the health of families is to the people of the Quad-Cities," Board of Directors Chairman Pete Stopoulos said in a press release. "I'm so proud of this community that came together to fight for the health of all moms and babies."
Over 600 people attended the April 27 event.