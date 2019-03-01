"How Not to Die" at the Davenport Public Library
Each Tuesday in March, the Davenport Public Library will welcome experts to lead discussions about living healthier lifestyles.
March 5: "How Not to Die: The Relationship Between Food and Chronic Disease" presented by Beth Bryant. An orthopedic surgeon with 35 years of experience, Bryant attended Augustana College for undergraduate and Northwestern University for physical therapy, later receiving both an MBA and doctorate in physical therapy from St. Ambrose University.
For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com.
Gilda's Club free workshop
Gilda’s Club will host a free workshop for anyone impacted by lymphedema from 6:30-8 p.m. March 7 at Gilda's Club, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport.
Physical therapist Beth Shelly will host the workshop on lymphedema, which is swelling on arms or legs most commonly caused by removal or damage to lymph nodes as a part of treatment for cancer.
Lymphedema can be uncomfortable, painful, change the way clothing and shoes fit, and can affect joint mobility.
The discussion will include signs, symptoms and risk factors, as well as risk reduction strategies and treatment interventions.
For more details or to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Autism Safety Conference to be held March 8
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Autism Center will present the Autism Center Conference 2019: Safety and Developmental Disabilities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8 at the University of Iowa Center for Development and Disabilities, 100 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City.
The conference, held in partnership with the Iowa City Autism Community and the Autism Society of Iowa, will provide attendees with information about risk factors, crisis management and practical tools and resources to help improve outcomes for this population.
Presenters include Officer Ashten Hayes of the Iowa City Police Department, Firefighter Matt Farrey of the Iowa City Fire Department, University of Iowa Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Kelly Vinquist, and Kirk Kuiken, Supervisory Transportation Security Officer for the TSA.
Registration is required and includes refreshments, lunch, and materials. For more information or to register, call 319-335-4141, email conferences@uiowa.edu, or visit centerforconferences.uiowa.edu.
Health care Careers open house
The Scott Community College Student Life Center will hold its Health care Careers Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. March 7 at 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
Nursing, Surgical Technology, Radiologic Technology, Sonography, Dental Assisting, Community Dental Health Coordination and Certified Nursing Assistant are among the majors represented.
For more information about the session, call 563-441-4000 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
Visit eicc.edu/healthcareers to explore all program options or call 888-336-3907.