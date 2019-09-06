For more than 20 years, Trinity Health Foundation's UnityPoint Health Cup raised more than $1 million for technology, treatments and services.
This year's cup will benefit the Trinity Cancer Center, including programs like the Trinity Breast Screening Fund and Trinity High-Risk Breast Clinic which help under-served and underprivileged populations in the Quad-Cities.
The cup, sponsored by McLaughlin Motors, will be held Friday Sept. 13 at TPC Deere Run, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis. Tickets cost $175 per golfer or $700 per foursome and covers the greens fee, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch and a golfer gift. For more information or to register, visit unitypoint.org or call Laura Bergen at 309-779-7610 or email at laura.bergen@unitypoint.org.
Henry County to hold "Coffee and Conversations" Thursday
The Henry County Mental Health Alliance will hold its monthly "Coffee and Conversations" Thursday at 10 a.m. at P.L. Damron's, 206 North Tremont St., Kewanee.
The event is to help people think about mental health in the community. “Unless you, your family, or your friend and neighbor has been impacted by a mental health issue, you may not have even thought about mental health," Mental Health Alliance member Rebecca Magalhaes said in a release. "Talking about this topic in casual conversation will benefit everyone in the community.”
For more information, email Beth Smith at beth.a.smith@osfhealthcare.org.
Gilda's Club to hold "Frankly Speaking about Cancer"
Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will host "Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Lung Cancer" Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Gilda's Club Quad-Cities, 1234 East River Drive, Davenport.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity's Dr. Costas Constantinou will discuss current lung cancer treatments, strategies for symptom and side-effect management and tools for survivorship. It will also include a complimentary copy of the booklet "Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Lung Cancer."
The workshop is free and dinner will be provided. Advance registration is preferred. To register, call 563-326-7504 or visit gildasclubqc.org/calendar.