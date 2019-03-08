UnityPoint Health has announced the addition of a new technology at Trinity Moline to assist in the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer.
Dense breast tissue may carry an increased risk of developing breast cancer and can also make detecting cancer through mammography more difficult. With the use of the ACUSON S2000 Automated Breast Ultrasound Scanner, recently implemented at Trinity Moline, Trinity can now perform 3D Ultrasound imaging in conjunction with handheld capabilities.
The technology allows for more efficient and consistent exams, offering images that can depict the breast in its entirety and enhancing lesion evaluation.
“The outstanding 3D image quality of the full breast helps visualization of abnormalities that might not appear in mammography,” Advanced Radiology, S.C. radiologist Dr. Susan Bird said in a release. “This will be a great tool for early detection in women with dense breasts as well as patients who may be at higher risk for breast cancer.”
Fundraiser raises over $4,500 for Family Resources
Biaggi's in Davenport held a wine tasting event to fundraise for the non-profit Family Resources that helped raise $4,750.
In its fifth year, the event saw a spread by Chef Patrick Trainor and wine tastings provided by Okoboji Wine, Johnson Brother’s Distributing, Glazer’s Distributing of Iowa and Dimitri Wine and Spirits.
All proceeds benefit the many programs and services offered by Family Resources and Manager Keith Behr ensures all proceeds go to Family Resources
“Nearly $5,000 does a lot for an organization – like providing 61 nights for an individual staying in our shelter,” Family Resources Interim President Nicole Cisne Durbin said “We love working with Keith and the team at Biaggi’s to bring this event to our supporters every year. It is because of partnerships like this we are able to carry out our mission.”
Walgreens and Cancer Support Community expand program
Walgreens and the Cancer Support Community have joined forces to help people living with cancer. The Feel More Like You pharmacy, health and beauty service is available at no cost to help people living with cancer manage the medical and physical changes associated with cancer treatment.
Ten Quad-Cities Walgreens will offer the campaign, as well stores in Muscatine and Clinton. Gilda's Club Quad-Cities offers direct services as well.
Following a pilot program in the spring of 2018, the program now is going nationwide.
To find specific locations, visit walgreens.com/feelmorelikeyou and click the "Find a Store" button. Additional resources are also available such as beauty tutorials and other digital content.
“We have been hearing such great things over the last year regarding this pilot and have been looking forward to the expansion of Feel More Like You program into our market,” Executive Director of Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Joy McMeekanan said in a release. “When a patient is going through cancer treatment they not only experience medical side effects but there is an emotional component of the physical changes that happen as well."
"We are excited that this program will help people in our area better manage those internal and visible side effects to allow them to feel and look more like themselves.”
MercyOne nurse receives award
MercyOne Clinton Nurse Jessica Groh, Dialysis, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses Feb. 27.
The award, sponsored locally by Hy-Vee Floral, is presented in collaboration with The American Organization of Nurse Executives and is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize nurses who provide extraordinarily compassionate care.
Groh began her nursing career at MercyOne Clinton three years ago in the Intensive Care Unit and has been a nurse in the Dialysis Unit for the past two years. She was nominated by a patient and his wife. In her nomination, the patient's wife spoke of Jessica's constant kindness and compassion for her husband, and how her always-positive attitude and ability to listen lifts his spirits.
"It just feels amazing that all the tears you cry for patients and all the hard work you do does really mean something to them," Groh said. "I do come in with a smile every day and have a positive attitude. Being positive has its rewards as well; if you do good, you get good."
Groh's mother, Lisa, received a DAISY Award in 2014. She has been a nurse on the MercyOne Clinton Dialysis Unit since 1999.
Jessica Groh was awarded a certificate commending her for her compassion, kindness and positivity. She also received a DAISY pin, a bouquet of daisies donated by Hy-Vee Floral, and a hand-carved, stone sculpture made by the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe titled "A Healer's Touch." DAISY Award winners also receive discounts on continuing education.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established in 1999 by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 from complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.