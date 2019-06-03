Monday, June 3
NAMI Family to Family: 6-8:30 p.m., Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley will offer this nationally-developed education program to teach families to cope, communicate and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition. Designed for family members and caregivers of individuals 18 years or older living with a mental health condition. Course topics include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communications skills and self-care for caregivers. The program will run for 12 weeks beginning Monday, March 18. For more information, visit https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/nami-family-to-family. Free.
Tuesday, June 4
Medicare 101: 10-11 a.m., Humana, 1415 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a Medicare educational workshop where participants can ask questions and learn about Medicare options. The workshop will be held on the first Tuesday on each month through September 2019. Free.
Wednesday, June 5
Prediabetes Class: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Genesis Diabetes Care Center, 2535 Maplecrest Road, Bettendorf. This class will help participants with elevated blood sugars or at high risk for developing diabetes prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 Diabetes. Taught by a Certified Diabetes Educator. For more information or to register, call 563-421-3261. $20.
Riverine Walk: Understanding Flood Plains and Floodplain Management: 6:30-8 p.m., River Heritage Park, Davenport. Participants will follow the FEMA delineated 100 year and 500 year floodplain boundaries in downtown Davenport and discuss various methods of floodplain management utilized throughout the Quad-Cities. $6.
Thursday, June 6
Senior Adult Exercise Class: 10-11 a.m., First Covenant Church, 3303 41st St., Moline. Participants can improve balance, strength or flexibility during this new exercise class. The exercises are adjustable for all fitness and ability levels and will involve chairs. Please wear loose clothing, tennis shoes and bring water. Sponsored by First and Elim Covenant Churches. Free.
Ice Cream Social: 5 p.m., Geneseo City Park, 140 W. Pearl St. Hammond-Henry Auxiliary will host this ice cream social featuring barbecue, pie, cake, ice cream, beverages and music by Miracle Blue Grass Band. Health Career scholarship winners also will be announced. Proceeds will benefit HH Auxiliary Health Career Scholarship Fund. Donations accepted.
Cardio Kickboxing: 7-8 p.m., Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. Participants can join instructor, Tika Gomez, for this class that combines martial arts with cardio to help increase stamina, improve coordination and burn calories. This high energy workout will challenge every fitness level. Wear comfortable clothing that allows ease of movement. for more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit bhc.edu/community-education/professional-development/paceregistration. $39.
Saturday, June 8
Wildflower Walk: 9-10:30 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. In this series, participants will learn basic techniques on how to identify wildflowers by exploring various prairies at Nahant Marsh through the growing season. This is a field-based class, so come dressed for the weather. Participants can attend any amount of sessions and are encouraged to bring a notebook and/or a camera. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. $72 all sessions, $60 all sessions for members, $12 per session, $10 per session for members.
Riverine Walk: Understanding Flood Plains and Floodplain Management: 9-10:30 a.m., River Heritage Park, Davenport. Participants will follow the FEMA delineated 100 year and 500 year floodplain boundaries in downtown Davenport and discuss various methods of floodplain management utilized throughout the Quad-Cities. $6.
8th annual Laura's Legacy Concert: 2:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Rock Island-born musician Lissie Maurus, will team up with the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for this outdoor concert honoring her aunt, Aunt Laura Swedberg Schoonover Bartel's memory. The day will feature family-friendly activities and live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Participants should bring chairs or blankets. Proceeds will benefit the ALS Association of Greater Chicago and ALS Research at the University of North Carolina. $10 adults (cash only), free for children 12 years and younger with a paid adult.