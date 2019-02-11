Tuesday, Feb. 12
Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. There also will be a brief instruction on how to keep a positive mind in daily life followed by another guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to transform life in these weekly meditation classes with practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. The class will emphasize how to apply what is learned immediately into life in order to solve daily worries, problems and difficulties in a peaceful, positive and healthy way. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Saturday, Feb. 16
9th annual Red Dress Run: 12:30 p.m., Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. The Quad-City Hash House Harriers, Dirty Pirate Chapter, a self-described "drinking club with a running problem," will partner with local businesses for this "run" where all participants, male and female, don red dresses to draw attention to this charity event. Participants will follow a trail marked with chalk or flour, with stops for games, contests, cold beverages and socializing. There also will be a post-run celebration at Stardust. Proceeds will go to the Friendly House of Davenport. For more information or to register online, visit qcreddressrun.com. $40.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Sunday Family Class with Resident Teacher Joe Gauthier: 11 a.m. to noon, Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a class where parents and kids can come and learn essential Buddhist techniques for finding happiness in a hectic world. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to do a breathing meditation followed by a guided breathing meditation. Participants can sit in a chair during the class or on a meditation cushion and stay for tea and light snacks after class. $10 per family, $5 per person.