Health Calendar

Tuesday, Dec. 3
Tuesday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E 2nd St., Davenport. Learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax the mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.
Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. A specific topic will be covered to be used for the contemplative mediation at the end of class. There also will be time for question and answers after the second meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Wednesday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Come and learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax your mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Thursday Lunchtime Meditation Class: noon to 12:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Learn simple meditation techniques to calm and relax the mind. Each class will include a 15-minute guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. $3.
Heart Health: 2-3 p.m., University of Illinois Extension Office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. The Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) will offer this class presented by Dan Saskowski, Cardiac Rehab Manager at UnityPoint Hospital, where participants can learn ways to combat heart disease through lifestyle changes. Free.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to use meditation in their life using practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Reboot Combat Recovery Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. This 12-week course will provide practical help for service members, veterans, spouses and families dealing with the moral and spiritual wounds from combat trauma. Each evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner for the entire family followed by class time for veterans and spouses and free childcare. For more information or to register, visit rebootrecovery.com. Free.
Friday, Dec. 6
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 6. This artist with special needs class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Nahant Marsh Saturday Guided Nature Hike: 9-10 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. A naturalist will lead a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes will be offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. $5 suggested donation.
Monday, Dec. 9
Prime My Body Hemp Oil Seminar: 6-8 p.m., Quiet River Massage Therapy, 1737 Grant St., Bettendorf. During this presentation participants can learn how to renew the mind, attain vibrant energy and ignite a business vision in a new global industry that is harnessing the power of hemp. Free.
Quad-Cities Area Support Group: 7:15 p.m., Genesis West's Reflection Room, 1401 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Featuring a monthly brain injury support group held the second Monday of the month. Free.