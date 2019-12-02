Health Calendar

Heart Health: 2-3 p.m., University of Illinois Extension Office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan. The Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) will offer this class presented by Dan Saskowski, Cardiac Rehab Manager at UnityPoint Hospital, where participants can learn ways to combat heart disease through lifestyle changes. Free.

Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to use meditation in their life using practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.

Reboot Combat Recovery Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. This 12-week course will provide practical help for service members, veterans, spouses and families dealing with the moral and spiritual wounds from combat trauma. Each evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a dinner for the entire family followed by class time for veterans and spouses and free childcare. For more information or to register, visit rebootrecovery.com. Free.

Friday, Dec. 6