Health department reports another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

Another Quad-Citian has died from COVID-19.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the death of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 60, according to a news release.
“We are saddened that our county has lost another person to COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to her friends and family.”
In addition, the health department reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,219. Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. Six of the cases reported Sunday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.
The new cases are:
• Two men in their 70s
• A man in his 60s
• Two men in their 50s
• Four men in their 40s
• A man in his 30s
• Four men in their 20s
• A boy in his teens
• Two women in their 70s
• One woman in her 60s
• Two women in their 50s
• Two women in their 40s
• Three women in their 30s
• Three women in their 20s
• A girl in her teens
• A girl younger than 10
The state of Illinois reported a total of 233,355 total cases, 1,992 of which are new; and 11 more deaths, with the death toll at 8,019.
The state of Iowa reported 1,009 new cases, for a total of 64,208 and 1,113 deaths.
Scott County reported 29 new cases and a total of 2,184 cases. The death toll is 21.
Concerned about COVID-19?
