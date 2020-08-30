Health department reports another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Quad-Citian has died from COVID-19.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported the death of a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 60, according to a news release.

“We are saddened that our county has lost another person to COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our condolences to her friends and family.”

In addition, the health department reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,219. Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. Six of the cases reported Sunday are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.