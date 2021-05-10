Health departments report 188 new COVID-19 cases in Quad-Cities since Friday

COVID-19 is a stubborn virus.

Despite the availability of three vaccines, over a year of safety-and-prevention messaging and at least 556 area deaths linked to the virus, COVID-19 has not retreated from the Quad-Cities.

The latest new-case numbers from the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments showed a total of 188 new cases since last Friday — an average of roughly 63 new cases each day.

Scott County accounted for 120 of the 188 new cases in the three-day time span. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county's seven-day test positivity rate checked in at 6.4%. The 14-day positivity rate in Scott County was 7.2%.

Scott County's positivity rate remains almost twice that of the Iowa's rate.

While Rock Island County's reported positivity rate of 3.7% for May 1 was reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, that statistic came with the report the county remains of the state watch list with a positivity number of 132 active cases per 100,000 population. Illinois' standard is 50 cases per 100,000.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers