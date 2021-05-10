Health departments report 188 new COVID-19 cases in Quad-Cities since Friday

COVID-19 is a stubborn virus.
Despite the availability of three vaccines, over a year of safety-and-prevention messaging and at least 556 area deaths linked to the virus, COVID-19 has not retreated from the Quad-Cities.
The latest new-case numbers from the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments showed a total of 188 new cases since last Friday — an average of roughly 63 new cases each day.
Scott County accounted for 120 of the 188 new cases in the three-day time span. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county's seven-day test positivity rate checked in at 6.4%. The 14-day positivity rate in Scott County was 7.2%.
Scott County's positivity rate remains almost twice that of the Iowa's rate.
While Rock Island County's reported positivity rate of 3.7% for May 1 was reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, that statistic came with the report the county remains of the state watch list with a positivity number of 132 active cases per 100,000 population. Illinois' standard is 50 cases per 100,000.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
Neither Scott or Rock Island County reported any new virus-related deaths Monday. The death toll in Rock Island County remained 316. In Scott County it is 240.
All told, there have been 14,630 confirmed cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 21,309 have been confirmed in Scott County.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Q-C continued to rise and fall, but test positivity rates remain high.
Genesis Health System reported 37 patients hospitalized Monday with severe symptoms of the virus. The system's seven-day positivity rate was 9.02%. For comparison, Genesis reported 31 and a test positivity rate of 9.14% Friday.
On Monday, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 22 patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.19%.
Second-dose clinic in Galva
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced a special Friday, May 14 second-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination clinic.
Online registration for this clinic at www.henrystarkhealth.com is open and appointments are still available. The clinic will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.