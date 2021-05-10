 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health departments report 188 new COVID-19 cases in Quad-Cities since Friday
0 comments
topical alert top story
COVID-19

Health departments report 188 new COVID-19 cases in Quad-Cities since Friday

  • 0
020321-qc-nws-covid-011

COVID-19 vaccination stickers are ready to be handed out during a mass vaccination clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Milan.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

COVID-19 is a stubborn virus.

Despite the availability of three vaccines, over a year of safety-and-prevention messaging and at least 556 area deaths linked to the virus, COVID-19 has not retreated from the Quad-Cities.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The latest new-case numbers from the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments showed a total of 188 new cases since last Friday — an average of roughly 63 new cases each day.

Scott County accounted for 120 of the 188 new cases in the three-day time span. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county's seven-day test positivity rate checked in at 6.4%. The 14-day positivity rate in Scott County was 7.2%.

Scott County's positivity rate remains almost twice that of the Iowa's rate.

2:21 Watch Now: Trinity’s Dr. Toyosi Olutade talks about younger COVID-19 patients

While Rock Island County's reported positivity rate of 3.7% for May 1 was reported Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, that statistic came with the report the county remains of the state watch list with a positivity number of 132 active cases per 100,000 population. Illinois' standard is 50 cases per 100,000.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

Neither Scott or Rock Island County reported any new virus-related deaths Monday. The death toll in Rock Island County remained 316. In Scott County it is 240.

All told, there have been 14,630 confirmed cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 21,309 have been confirmed in Scott County.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Q-C continued to rise and fall, but test positivity rates remain high.

Genesis Health System reported 37 patients hospitalized Monday with severe symptoms of the virus. The system's seven-day positivity rate was 9.02%. For comparison, Genesis reported 31 and a test positivity rate of 9.14% Friday.

On Monday, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 22 patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.19%.

Second-dose clinic in Galva

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced a special Friday, May 14 second-dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Online registration for this clinic at www.henrystarkhealth.com is open and appointments are still available. The clinic will be held at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.

3:36 Watch Now: Janet Hill talks about Milan COVID-19 vaccination clinic’s change to walk-in
+14 Photos: Vaccine Clinic at the Camden Centre
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Rock Island firefighters pack up after responding to a fire at Augustana College

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News