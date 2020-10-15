Health officials: Quad-Cities nearing tipping point with COVID-19

Doug Cropper delivered a simple message during Thursday’s Quad-Cities COVID-19 Coalition press briefing in Vander Veer Park, Davenport.
“We are headed in the wrong direction,” said Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System.
“The current COVID trends we are seeing may make it necessary for local hospitals to suspend other services to treat the COVID-19 patients in ICU. Just this week we are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers we have seen since the start of the pandemic," he said.
QC COVID-19 Coalition partners from public health, health care joined elected leaders from around the Quad-Cities to essentially plead with Quad-Cities residents to follow health and safety guidelines as health officials watch climbing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Health officials confirmed 89 new cases Thursday in Scott County, pushing the total confirmed infections 3,790. The county's death toll remained at 32, but Iowa's state-wide infection numbers were grim.
Iowa health officials confirmed 1,449 new infections throughout the state, pushing the total to 103,432. The COVID-19-related death toll topped 1,500, checking in at 1,506.
Illinois: New: 4,015 Total: 331,670 Deaths: 9,127
Scott County Department of Health Director Ed Rivers said the goals set at the start of the pandemic haven’t changed.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have had two goals for our community: one, slow the spread of COVID-19. Two, prevent overwhelming the capability of our health care system," Rivers said. “We are nearing a critical inflection point after which our health care system may not be able to adequately respond to the demands placed upon it. As COVID cases continue to rise, the flu season is beginning. This will increase the demands on our health care system and further challenge our community.”
Cropper said rising hospitalizations, a rising positivity rate which has reached 12%, and the record number of people being tested for the virus has fueled concerns.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri encourage residents to wear masks in public, social distance, and the wash hands.
“We want to keep things open,” Matson said. “This is a call to action. We are asking people to refocus, to reset their compass, so we can protect each other and we don’t have to start closing businesses.”
