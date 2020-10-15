Health officials: Quad-Cities nearing tipping point with COVID-19

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have had two goals for our community: one, slow the spread of COVID-19. Two, prevent overwhelming the capability of our health care system," Rivers said. “We are nearing a critical inflection point after which our health care system may not be able to adequately respond to the demands placed upon it. As COVID cases continue to rise, the flu season is beginning. This will increase the demands on our health care system and further challenge our community.”