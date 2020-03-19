Health officials: Quad-Cities' second COVID case 'did most everything right'

During a now-routine media briefing, Rivers and Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, bolstered the advice and warnings about how everyone should be responding to the pandemic's threat. They elaborated on who should self-isolate and what, exactly, self-isolation should include.

Here are the criteria for those who should self-isolate, meaning stay home, for 14 days: Those who have gone on a cruise, either domestically or internationally, in the past two weeks; those who have visited a country in the past two weeks in which a level-3 travel warning was issued; those who have symptoms or live with someone who has symptoms.

If you are self-isolating, you should: Cancel appointments, and stay home; take your temperature twice a day and, if you have a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing, call your doctor; stay away from others in your home and use a separate bathroom, if possible.

When self-isolating, have someone else take care of your pets. While there is no evidence that dogs and cats can contract COVID-19, it is possible they can transmit it from one person to another when both people are in contact with the animal and one person is ill.