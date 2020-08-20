Health officials: Quad-City families need to be prepared for COVID-19 school scenarios

Janet Hill's niece had her first day of school picture taken this week in front of her house, then went in and got online.
This is not the scenario anyone expected as school started this year, but it is reality, Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said Thursday while stressing people need to be prepared as other scenarios develop. “It’s not OK to forge ahead as though nothing has changed,” Hill said.
Amid the rising number of COVID-19- related deaths in the Quad-Cities recently, plus the returning of students to school, county health department officials expressed a warning for those in schools.
“COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and our schools will not be immune,” said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department.
“We are assuming there will be outbreaks in schools,” Hill, said, adding families should plan how they will handle child care, work and other duties if their child becomes infected or has been in close contact with an individual who has the virus.
Now is the time to talk to an employer should their child come down or be directly exposed to COVID-19, Hill said, and find out what your company’s policies are. Parents may want to find someone else to take care of their child at this time — and make sure — they are not at severe risk of the illness, she said, such as the elderly or people with preexisting health conditions. Plans should also be made in advance for grocery shopping and pharmacy trips such as using curb-side pickup or delivery.
She also noted that if a child has COVID-19, they would need to stay home for a minimum of 10 days. If a child has been exposed or is in close contact with someone with COVID-19, “a child would need to stay home for a period of 14 days,” she added.
Families also need to take precautions with their children’s lives outside of school and examine those activities and any family activity. Even outdoor parties and barbecues, “can increase the risk of being exposed to COVID-19,” Hill said, noting it might take from 2-14 days before someone has symptoms or even knows they have the virus and can unknowingly be transporting it.
“So please, just be careful as to which activities you and your family participate in,” Hill said. She also urged people to talk to their children about the precautions schools are putting in place and explaining the importance of hand washing and covering their cough. She even suggested practicing a few, such as wearing a face mask at home for more than a few hours, well ahead of the first day, and social distancing.
Dr. Daniel Arnold, physician, UnityPoint Health–Trinity also shared some tips including keeping kids at home when they are ill, the same as an adult from a job.
Tips for parents with kids who they suspect might have COVID-19 included:
- Contact your primary care physician and get their recommendation.
- Discuss early on with kids how they can stop the spread of COVID-19 and assume anyone may have it, so do the hand washing, social distancing of 6 feet, etc.
- Use the hand sanitizer if you cough or sneeze or even touch your own mask.
- Get flu shots. “We really don’t have any experience as to what (co-infection) is going to look like,” Arnold said, adding a strong weapon will therefore be getting a flu shot. “So hopefully we don’t have to deal with a co-infection."
There could be a silver lining with COVID-19 in that a lot of the habits to stop it, also apply to the flu and could help reduce the influence of flu this year, Arnold said. “Wearing a mask could have a large influence on if the flu is transmitted this year,” he said.
He hasn’t seen a rash of kids with COVID-19, but what he does see from them are symptoms like fever, cough, diarrhea, upset stomach. “One we are seeing in teenagers is a loss of taste or smell,” he added.
The rise in the number of deaths in the Quad-Cities — none reported Thursday, but 12 deaths in three days prior — is because of the effects of the surge in COVID-19 cases that took place during the month of July, Rivers said. “Deaths are a lagging indicator of the severity of COVID-19 in our community,” he said. “We believe the increase in deaths is the result of an increase in virus spread related to the spike in cases in July."
There are now 67 people from the Quad-Cities who have died from the virus, 50 in Rock Island County.
Rock Island reported 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,979. The positivity rate was 7.5%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health coronavirus website.
Scott County had 14 new cases, for a total of 1,912 with 17 deaths.The positivity rate was 7%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health coronavirus website.
Illinois had 1,832 new cases, for a total of 213,721 with 7,833 deaths.The positivity rate is 4.4%.
Iowa had 378 new cases, for a total of 54,013 with 1,014 deaths. The positivity rate was 9.8%.
