Health officials: Quad-City families need to be prepared for COVID-19 school scenarios

Janet Hill's niece had her first day of school picture taken this week in front of her house, then went in and got online.

This is not the scenario anyone expected as school started this year, but it is reality, Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said Thursday while stressing people need to be prepared as other scenarios develop. “It’s not OK to forge ahead as though nothing has changed,” Hill said.

Amid the rising number of COVID-19- related deaths in the Quad-Cities recently, plus the returning of students to school, county health department officials expressed a warning for those in schools.

“COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and our schools will not be immune,” said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department.

“We are assuming there will be outbreaks in schools,” Hill, said, adding families should plan how they will handle child care, work and other duties if their child becomes infected or has been in close contact with an individual who has the virus.