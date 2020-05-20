Health officials sharing COVID cases with Quad-City law enforcement

Locally, the information from each health department follows a different path.

In Scott County, the health department turns the names and addresses over to the Public Safety Answering Point, which then supplies the Scott County Emergency Communication.

Essentially, dispatchers are armed with information to help emergency responders.

Major Shawn Roth of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the process, which was developed with guidance from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. He pointed out the information is available on a per-call basis and Iowa’s guidance states no compiled lists are to be distributed to any agency outside the dispatchers.

Major Jeff Bladel of the Davenport Police Department said the information was crucial in the effort to keep officers healthy.

“What’s been provided to us is a way to rapidly know what the risks are and how we can respond to emergencies,” Bladel said. “The information has been accessible. Often, we can know about risks on the way to an address.

“It’s valuable in another way, too. Because we can trace if we have to. We can look back at the history of calls and where we went.”