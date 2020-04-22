Health officials wave caution flag as people head outdoors

With tempertures reaching the low 70s Wednesday afternoon, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig wanted to make sure Quad-Citians did not let their guard down while finally going outside.
Getting outside and exercising is a good way to relieve stress, she said Wednesday at the daily Scott and Rock Island counties health department's COVID-19 briefing. “However, our public health recommendations don’t end as you walk outdoors.”
It’s a good idea to prepare before you visit a park near you by first making sure it’s even open, she said. Also realize its restrooms and other facilities might not even be available.
“All state parks and natural resources in Illinois are closed,” Ludwig said. “But many, not all, in Iowa are open for day use only.”
If you are going to a park, make sure it is one that will allow you to keep your distance from others, she said. “Plan ahead and check out qctrails.org and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website for more information.”
“The safest way to be safe outdoors is to stick with members of your household or go solo,” she noted. “Stay at least six feet away from others and make sure to allow for passing other park goers on the trails or sidewalks.”
She also cautioned against going into crowded areas or encouraging group exercises for sports teams or fitness groups.
“We all miss these things, but group activities increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Ludwig said. “And they just aren’t worth it.”
Being outdoors is not a license to forget the important steps one is taking indoors, she said.
On a day when Rock Island County went over 300 positive cases (302) and added one death for a total of six, many people are still saying they don’t know anyone with COVID-19 or who has died from it.
“It is difficult to convince some people of the danger that many things present,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said, citing that many people still smoke and people also still drive after drinking. “That’s why we continue to repeat (the warnings), perhaps to the point of annoyance.
“You need to stay at home as much as possible; go out for essential trips only and maintain social distancing.”
He then offered an ominous warning.
“I am afraid that, unfortunately, some of the people who maintain they don’t know anyone who is ill or has died from coronavirus may be the first that they know.”
Ludwig added that numbers have been going up every day, and there have been deaths, plus cases of children under 10 with the disease, and many of the deaths have been in older adults.
“The virus is still out there,” she said. “If you think about the older folks in your life, you want to make sure that you protect them by doing those things — social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a face covering.”
It’s also worth noting that in Rock Island County’s report, five of the new cases Wednesday were people in their 20s, three men and two women. And the man who died was in his 70s.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to this man’s family,” Ludwig said. “We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”
In addition, the department reports 22 patients are hospitalized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,049 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday in Illinois and 98 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases, including 1,565 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department said Wednesday, there now was a total of 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and one confirmed case in Stark County.
Scott County added three positive cases for a total of 186. It still has three deaths.
Also, the Iowa Department of Public Health (Iowa DPH) has been notified of 107 additional positive cases for a total of 3,748 positive cases. There have been an additional 522 negative tests for a total of 24,496 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to Iowa DPH, an additional seven deaths were also reported, including two in Muscatine County. One of those was between the ages of 41 and 60 and the other between the ages of 61 and 80. A total of 272 Iowans are hospitalized from COVID-19 , and 1,428 Iowans have recovered.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday her administration was crunching the numbers on the new coronavirus’ impact in Iowa to determine when temporarily closed businesses could be reopened in portions of the state.
One day after she announced a project to exponentially expand testing statewide, Reynolds said some areas of the state have had fewer confirmed cases of the virus and indicated her orders requiring mitigation efforts such as temporarily closed businesses could be relaxed in those areas.
Concerned about COVID-19?
