Health officials wave caution flag as people head outdoors

Ludwig added that numbers have been going up every day, and there have been deaths, plus cases of children under 10 with the disease, and many of the deaths have been in older adults.

“The virus is still out there,” she said. “If you think about the older folks in your life, you want to make sure that you protect them by doing those things — social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a face covering.”

It’s also worth noting that in Rock Island County’s report, five of the new cases Wednesday were people in their 20s, three men and two women. And the man who died was in his 70s.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to this man’s family,” Ludwig said. “We urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible to give the most vulnerable in our county the best chance to stay well.”

In addition, the department reports 22 patients are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,049 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Wednesday in Illinois and 98 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 35,108 cases, including 1,565 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.